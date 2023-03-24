[Picture] Mitchell Starc celebrates wife Alyssa Healy’s birthday ahead of WPL 2023 Eliminator

Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc celebrated his wife Alyssa Healy’s 33rd birthday ahead of the ongoing WPL 2023 Eliminator on Friday, March 24.

In an Instagram story shared by her UP Warriorz teammate Lauren Bell, Starc can be seen applying cake on Healy's face.

Sharing the post, Bell wrote:

“Happy Birthday, skip @A_Healy.”

For the uninitiated, Starc decided to spend some quality time with Healy following the conclusion of the three-match ODI series in India, which Australia won 2-1. He is expected to depart for Australia with Healy after the conclusion of WPL 2023.

Starc recently won the Player of the Match award in the second game, following his five-wicket haul as the Aussies won by 10 wickets. Overall, the left-arm seamer took eight wickets in three matches.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy has scored 242 runs in eight T20Is at a strike rate of 139.88, including a couple of half-centuries.

The right-hander is known to bring out her best in crucial matches. She smashed 75 off 39 balls in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against India in 2020, which the Aussies won by 85 runs.

The wicketkeeper-batter then followed it up with 170 off 138 balls in ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 summit clash, which Australia won by 71 runs versus England. She will now look to guide her team to the WPL 2023 final.

Alyssa Healy and Co. eye revenge against Mumbai Indians

Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz will seek revenge against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in the WPL 2023 Eliminator at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. MI outplayed UP-W in their previous clash, winning the game by eight wickets.

The Mumbai-based franchise, though, are favorites to qualify for the final. They have won six out of their eight group-stage games.

UP Warriorz



Today, our Warriorz take the field and look to seal a place in the final!



#MIvUPW #UPWarriorzUttarDega #WPL 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘁! ⚔️Today, our Warriorz take the field and look to seal a place in the final! 🫡 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘁! ⚔️ Today, our Warriorz take the field and look to seal a place in the final! 🫡 #MIvUPW #UPWarriorzUttarDega #WPL https://t.co/SujFbl58Yn

UP-W, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in four out of their eight matches.

Meanwhile, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals (DC) have already qualified for the WPL 2023 final, scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 26.

