[Picture] “My little sunshine” – Jasprit Bumrah shares post with newborn baby, his wife Sanjana Ganeshan reacts

Jasprit Bumrah is enjoying quality time with his family after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

On Friday (Nov. 24), the cricketer shared an adorable photo with his newborn baby on Instagram after reuniting with his son following the month-long tournament.

Bumrah was seen in the picture holding his child in his arms with a smile on his face. He captioned the post:

“My little sunshine.”

Ganeshan responded:

“My favorite boys.”

Bumrah and Ganeshan welcomed the baby boy on September 4 during the 2023 Asia Cup. The speedster skipped one game during that tournament to meet his kid. Back then, he dropped a heart emoji and captioned the post:

“Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning, we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it.”

On the professional front, Bumrah finished as one of the leading wicket-takers in the 2023 World Cup. The 29-year-old bagged 20 wickets in 11 games, only behind Mohammed Shami (24 in seven matches).

Jasprit Bumrah included in ICC’s 2023 World Cup team of the tournament

Jasprit Bumrah was among six Indians included in the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s team of the 2023 World Cup.

2023 World Cup team of the tournament: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Dilshan Madushanka, Adam Zampa and Mohammed Shami.

Bumrah has currently been rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia to manage his workload alongside other senior players like India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, etc.

The precaution comes as the senior bowler returned to international cricket during the 2023 India tour of Ireland after a lengthy (one-year) injury layoff.

The pacer spearhead will next be in action during the upcoming India tour of South Africa. The series comprises three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests between December 2023 and January 2024.