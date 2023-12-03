[Picture] Rahul Dravid and his wife visit Chamundi Hills ahead of India's tour of South Africa

Head coach Rahul Dravid and his wife Vijeta visited Chamundi Hills in Bengaluru to offer prayers on Sunday ahead of 2023 India's tour of South Africa.

In a picture shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dravid and Vijeta were seen alongside priests inside the temple clad in spiritual outfits and garlands. The temple is dedicated to Sri Chamundeswari, the deity of the Mysore Royal Family.

Expand Tweet

Dravid is currently spending quality time with family after the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup. NCA head VVS Laxman is acting as interim head coach for the ongoing five-match home T20I series against Australia in Dravid's absence.

Rahul Dravid recently approved the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s request to continue as head coach following the World Cup. As a coach, he led Team India to the finals of the ICC’s World Test Championship and ODI World Cup in his previous tenure.

“I thank the BCCI and office bearers for placing their trust in me” – Rahul Dravid reacts to his retention as Team India head coach

Rahul Dravid recently expressed gratitude to the BCCI and its officials for retaining him as Team India's head coach. He pointed out that the role forces him to sacrifice his time with family but will continue to pursue excellence on the field.

“I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period," Dravid said in a statement.

The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence," he continued.

"I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room," Dravid added. "It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result."

Rahul Dravid will now work with three different captains during India's tour of South Africa, namely Suryakumar Yadav (T20I), KL Rahul (ODI), and Rohit Sharma (Test). Rahul will lead the team in the 50-over format after Rohit was rested for the white-ball series in South Africa.