[Picture] “Rest easy” – Kane Williamson shares an emotional social media post as his pet 'Sandy' passes away

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson put up an emotional post following the death of his pet Sandy on Sunday, February 11. He paid a touching tribute, expressing gratitude for the special memories it shared with his family.

Williamson shared some pictures of 'Sandy' and captioned the Instagram post:

“It’s with great sadness at the ripe old age of 16 we have had to say goodbye to our beloved Sandy girl. Adopted at 8 yrs of age, she came into our lives and we will forever be grateful for the happy memories she gave us as a family. Miss ya girl. Rest easy.”

Williamson often shared pictures of his pet on his Instagram page. He even used to play cricket with 'Sandy' during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kane Williamson smashes back-to-back tons against South Africa in 1st Test

Kane Williamson recently smashed back-to-back centuries against South Africa in the opening Test of their series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The right-handed batter returned with scores of 118 and 109 in his two innings. With twin centuries, he became the fifth Kiwi player to achieve the special feat. He now has the most tons for the Kiwis in the format, the second being Ross Taylor (19 centuries).

New Zealand won the game by 281 runs to go 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series.

With 31 tons, Williamson is now only behind Steve Smith (32) for most Test centuries among 'fab four'. Meanwhile, Joe Root and Virat Kohli have scored 30 and 29 tons, respectively. Overall, legendary Sachin Tendulkar (51) holds the record for most Test tons.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old needs 108 runs to complete 1000 runs against South Africa in the format. He currently has over 1000 runs against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Kane Williamson will next lead the Kiwis in the second Test against the Proteas at Seddon Park in Hamilton, which starts on February 13. The Blackcaps will then host Australia for a three-match T20I and two-match Test series in February and March.

