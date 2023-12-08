[Picture] Shubman Gill flaunts his body, shares shirtless photo ahead of SA vs IND 1st T20I in Durban

Team India star opener Shubman Gill flaunted his body ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, scheduled to be held at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban on December 10.

In a photo shared on his Instagram story, Gill can be seen shirtless with a picturesque background inside the stadium.

Take a look:

Shubman Gill's latest Instagram post.

Touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket after the legendary Virat Kohli, the 24-year-old is one of the fittest players in the Indian cricket team. The cricketer is followed by 11.8 million users on Instagram.

On the professional front, Gill has been rock-solid with the bat in 2023. The right-handed opener has already amassed 2118 runs across formats in 2023, including eight centuries and 10 fifties.

The Punjab-born cricketer recently amassed 354 runs in nine matches, including four half-centuries, at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He was rested for the five-match home T20I series against Australia.

Gill will now look to deliver in the upcoming three T20Is and two Tests. Notably, he has been rested for a three-match ODI series to manage his workload.

Shubman Gill can break both my records: Brian Lara

Meanwhile, former West Indies captain Brian Lara reckons that Shubman Gill can break his records of 400* in Tests and 501* in first-class cricket. The legend further lauded the youngster's style of batting.

Lara recently told Anandbazar Patrika:

"If Gill plays County cricket then he can break my 501*. In Test cricket, he can surely go past 400. Cricket has changed a lot, especially batting. Batters play t20 leagues across the globe. IPL has changed everything. The scoring rate has gone up. So you will keep seeing big scores. Shubman will score big, mark my words.”

He added:

"The way he bats is superb. I have immense belief in him. Have you seen how he charges down the track to hit the seamers down the ground? Unbelievable.”

For the unversed, Shubman Gill holds the record for the third-fastest double century in ODIs, achieving the landmark in 145 balls. Overall, he has amassed 3541 runs in 73 matches, including nine tons and 18 half-centuries.