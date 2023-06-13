[Picture] Shubman Gill poses with Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill on Tuesday, June 13, met Manchester City players Kevin de Bruyne (midfielder) and Erling Haaland (striker) after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final.

The 23-year-old opted for a cream-colored furry sweatshirt as he posed with the two football players. The stylish opener also congratulated the football club for winning the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and the Premier League title this season.

Gill captioned the post:

“@mancity congratulations on the Treble.”

This came after City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the UCL final on Sunday, June 11. They also finished toppers in the 2022-23 premier league season with 89 points (28 wins) in 38 games. ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

For the uninitiated, Gill attended the City’s FA Cup final as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the summit clash earlier this month. The Punjab-born cricketer was also joined by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the stands.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill watching FA Cup final. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill watching FA Cup final. https://t.co/Jse1ziwqyr

Shubman Gill fined 115 per cent after WTC 2023 final

Shubman Gill was recently fined 115 per cent by the ICC after the conclusion of the WTC final. The right-handed batter was charged 15% match fees for public criticism of his dismissal in the second innings of the ultimate Test. Meanwhile, Team India and Australia were respectively fined 100 and 80 percent match fees for slow over-rates.

“India’s Shubman Gill will also face a sanction for appearing to criticise the decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test, breaching article 2.7, which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match. The young opener has been fined 15 percent of his match fee.”

For the uninitiated, Gill shared a screenshot of his dismissal on Twitter & Instagram after falling to a controversial decision on Day 4. The picture showed gully fielder Cameron Green touching the ball to the ground but the TV umpire Richard Kettleborough declared it out. Generally, the decisions go in favor of batters when there is no conclusive evidence.

Shubman Gill is likely to next be seen in action during a full-fledged India tour of the West Indies, which starts in July.

