[Picture] ‘Very very special” – PV Sindhu shares photo with VVS Laxman at Asian Games 2023

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu recently met former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who is coaching the second-string Indian men's team at the ongoing Asian Games 2023, in Hangzhou, China.

On Sunday (October 1), Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, shared a picture on social media with Laxman. The duo smiled as they posed for the camera. She captioned the post:

“Very very special Laxman!! Meeting this legend of Indian cricket in the most unlikeliest of places. Can never forget his heroics in the 4th innings many times over!! Lovely to catch up with you Anna (brother) like always.”

Replying to the post, Australian cricketer David Warner wrote:

“The man the legend himself.”

On the professional front, Sindhu recently lost to Pornpawee Chochuwong in the women's team event quarterfinals at the Asian Games 2023. She is slated to begin her individual campaign next week.

Laxman, on the other hand, has played 134 Tests and 86 ODIs for India, scoring 11,119 runs across formats, including 23 centuries and 66 half-centuries. The right-handed batter smashed two double centuries against Australia (200* and 281) in Tests.

In the fourth innings, Laxman scored 1095 runs at an average of 40.56, including one ton and seven half-centuries. He is among five Indian cricketers to score 1000+ runs in fourth innings in Tests. Others on the elite list are Sachin Tendulkar (1625 runs), Rahul Dravid (1552), Sunil Gavaskar (1398), and Virat Kohli (1038).

Laxman is currently serving as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head in Bengaluru. He often coaches the second-string India side.

Indian men's cricket team to begin their Asian Games 2023 campaign on October 3

Team India will begin their Asian Games 2023 campaign in the quarterfinals (owing to top T20I rankings) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China, on October 3. The semifinal and final will take place at the same venue on October 6 and 7, respectively.

The Men in Blue will look to emulate India Women who recently beat Sri Lanka to win gold at the Asian Games.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad

(Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.