[Picture] Virat Kohli receives a special invitation for Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at Ram temple 

Senior batter Virat Kohli was one of several Indian celebrities to receive an invitation for Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at Ram temple in Ayodhya. The special ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22.

Pran Pratistha is a religious rite by which an idol gets consecrated in a Hindu temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the special ceremony and the event will be attended by several other dignitaries and people.

In a picture shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood actress, could be seen with an invitation card. Take a look:

World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni also received an invitation for the Pran Pratistha ceremony. Former Indian opener Sachin Tendulkar also received an invitation for the ceremony.

Virat Kohli likely to play IND vs AFG 3rd T20I in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2024

Virat Kohli could next be seen playing in the third and final T20I against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in T20Is, scoring 4037 runs in 108 innings at a strike rate of 138.20, including one ton and 37 half-centuries.

The right-hander made his comeback to T20Is after a year-long hiatus, scoring 29 runs off 16 balls against Afghanistan in Indore in the second game of the series.

He will now look to play a good knock in front of the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season for India. He needs just 35 runs to complete 12,000 runs in T20s.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has also been included in India's squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming five-match home Test series against England, which starts at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 25.

