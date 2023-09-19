[Pictures] Anushka Sharma celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Virat Kohli 

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Tuesday, September 19.

Kohli is enjoying quality time at home after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2023, which India won by 10 wickets to lift their eighth trophy in the continental tournament.

In a post shared on Instagram, Anushka and Kohli were seen in traditional outfits. Kohli wore a white kurta pajama and Anushka opted for a vibrant saree to match the special occasion.

Anushka captioned the post that had three photos:

“Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, are often seen visiting temples. They have a daughter Vamika, whom they welcomed in January 2021.

On the professional front, Kohli recently smashed 122* off 94 balls against Pakistan in Asia Cup’s Super 4 stage. With the ton, he also became the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, breaking the previous record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The Delhi-born cricketer has been rested for the first two games of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia at home. Kohli will next be in action against the Aussies in the third game in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

In the meantime, the 34-year-old will look to make the most of his time with loved ones during the week-long break, which will be followed by continuous cricket action owing to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli key to India’s success in 2023 ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli will be pivotal to the Men in Blue's success in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup that gets underway in India on October 5. The right-handed batter has been in terrific form in the 50-over format this year.

In 2023, he has already amassed 566 runs in 15 ODIs at an average of 55.60, including three tons, with a best score of 166* against Sri Lanka.

Kohli, who is always close to breaking records, needs 246 runs to become the fourth-highest run-scorer in international cricket. The former India captain (25711) is only behind Mahela Jayawardene (25957), Ricky Ponting (27483), Kumar Sangakkara (28016) and Sachin Tendulkar (34357).