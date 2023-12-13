[Pictures] “Best partnership for life” – Rohit Sharma celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with wife Ritika Sajdeh

India captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with his wife Ritika Sajdeh today. The couple tied the knot on December 13, 2015, after dating each other for a few years. They welcomed their first kid, a daughter named Samaira, on December 30, 2020.

Rohit, who is spending quality time with his family after the 2023 ODI World Cup, put up a special post on social media for Ritika on their wedding anniversary. Sharing several pictures with his wife, he captioned the Instagram post:

“Fingers crossed, best partnership for life."

Ritika Sajdeh also shared snapshots with Rohit on Instagram with a heartwarming message. She wrote:

“To the boy who changed my life from the day he walked into it. Thank you for being my best friend, my comedian, my favourite human, and my home. Life with you is nothing short of magical. Love you.”

“My family, my friends, kept me going” – Rohit Sharma on how he recovered after 2023 World Cup heartbreak

Rohit Sharma recently opened up on how he recovered from the 2023 World Cup heartbreak as the Pat Cummins-led Australia beat favorites India by six wickets in the final. Ahead of the summit clash, Rohit led the Men in Blue to 10 wins on the trot, including a victory over New Zealand in the semifinals.

The 36-year-old revealed that his family helped him through the tough phase. He said in a video shared on Instagram:

“I had no idea how to comeback from this, the first few days I didn't know what to do. My family, my friends, kept me going, kept things pretty light around me, which was quite helpful. It was not easy to digest, but life moves on. You have to move on in life. But honestly, it was tough, it was not easy to just move on.”

Rohit Sharma has been rested for the ongoing white-ball tour against South Africa. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul have been appointed as the T20I and ODI captains, respectively.

Rohit will next be seen in action during the two-match Test series in South Africa, which starts in Centurion on December 26. The action will then shift to Cape Town for the second Test (January 3-7). Team India will be looking to register their first Test series win in SA.