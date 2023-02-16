[Pictures] Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India gears up for Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test 

Team India sweated it out in the nets ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test, which starts at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, February 17.

Ahead of his milestone Test, the players could be seen giving their 100 percent on the field to prepare for the Delhi Test.

Pujara, in particular, could be seen engaging in talks with head coach Rahul Dravid.

The Saurashtra batter failed to deliver in the Nagpur Test, scoring just seven runs, but India won by innings and 132 runs. He, however, enjoys a terrific record against Australia, scoring 1900 runs in 21 Tests at an average of 52.78, including five tons.

So far, Pujara has scored 7021 runs in 99 Tests, which includes 19 tons and 34 half-centuries.

The 34-year-old could become the first Indian player and 11th overall to score a century in his 100th Test. Thus, Pujara will look to play a big knock in his landmark Test and register his name in the record books.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series, Team India will now look to give a fitting tribute to Pujara by winning the Delhi Test and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Everyone is happy to see him play 100 Tests” – Rahul Dravid on Cheteshwar Pujara

Rahul Dravid has heaped praise on Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of his 100th Test. He credited the batter for his extraordinary career over the last decade and wants him to continue to deliver for Team India.

Speaking at a press conference, Dravid said:

“He is a very popular player in the team, so everyone is happy to see him play 100 Tests. In the last decade, he has played some very important knocks for the country to win matches and series for the country. He has been a very important player in the team over the last 13-14 years.”

Meanwhile, Pujara has expressed his wish to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Speaking at a press conference, he stated:

“There is a lot more to achieve. My dream is to win a WTC final for the Indian team, which didn't happen in the last final.”

