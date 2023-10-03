[Pictures] Dale Steyn shows waterlogged streets in Thiruvananthapuram as India vs Netherlands World Cup warmup game gets abandoned due to rain

Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn shared the waterlogged condition of the streets in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (October 3). That came as the World Cup warmup game between India and Netherlands got abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled (no toss).

With the latest washout, both warmup games for India got washed out due to rain. Their last warmup game against defending champions England in Guwahati was also washed out due to rain on September 30.

In an Instagram story, Steyn wrote:

“Not looking too promising”

Dale Steyn's latest Instagram story on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram fails as World Cup warmup venue

Thiruvananthapuram failed to live up to expectations for the World Cup warmup game. There were two complete washouts due to rain while the remaining two games couldn't be completed (50-over per side) at the venue.

The opening game between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Greenfield International Stadium was washed out due to rain on September 29.

The second game between Australia and the Netherlands at the venue was reduced to 23-over per side before being abandoned on September 30.

Meanwhile, the result for the third warmup game between New Zealand and South Africa was decided via the DLS method due to rain on October 2.

India schedule and squad for World Cup 2023

The Men in Blue will begin their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (October 8).

October 8: India vs Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 11: India vs Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 14: India vs Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 19: India vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Click here to check out the 2023 ODI World Cup full schedule.