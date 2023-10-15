[Pictures] Duplicate Virat Kohli and Sunil Narine attend ENG vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

Duplicates of star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and West Indies player Sunil Narine attended the 2023 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, October 15.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the fake ones showed an uncanny resemblance with the original cricketers. Kohli’s copy wore the Indian jersey while Narine opted for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)’s jersey.

In the first picture, Kohli’s duplicate can be posing for selfies with the fans. In the other click, Narine’s fake quietly sitting in the stands. The pictures will leave you in splits. Take a look:

Afghanistan on the brink of history against England in the 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan are on the brink of scripting history against England in the 2023 World Cup match on Sunday.

Batting first, Afghanistan were bundled out for 284 in 49.5 overs. Adil Rashid emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/42, while Mark Wood took two wickets. Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, and Joe Root scalped one wicket apiece.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan, scoring 80 runs off 57 balls, including four sixes and eight boundaries. Ikram Alikhil also chipped in with 58 off 66, comprising two sixes and three boundaries. Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Rashid Khan contributed 28 (48), 28 (16), and 23 (22), respectively.

In response, England had the worst possible start as Fazalhaq Farooqi trapped Jonny Bairstow (2 off 4). Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Joe Root (11 off 17) before England could recover. The defending champions continued to lose wickets as spinners tightened their grip in the match.

Mohammad Nabi dismissed Dawid Malan (32 off 39) and Sam Curran (10 off 23). Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan sent back Jos Buttler (9 off 18) and Liam Livingstone (10 off 14), respectively.

At the time of writing, England were 154//6 after 31 overs, with Harry Brook (63 off 56) and Chris Woakes (4 off 16) at the crease.

Follow ENG vs AFG 2023 World Cup match live score here.