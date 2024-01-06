[Pictures] India vs Pakistan venue for 2024 T20 World Cup yet to be built - Reports

The fixtures for the 2024 T20 World Cup were released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, January 5. Inaugural champions India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and hosts United States of America.

The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Ireland in New York before the high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue. India will also face the USA in New York before moving to Florida for their last group game against Canada.

Interestingly, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island that will host the blockbuster Indo-Pak clash, which is scheduled to be played on June 9, is yet to be built. Here are some latest pictures of the venue doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter):

As per reports, a turnkey state-of-the-art modular stadium will be built for the match.

A total of 20 teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played from June 1 to June 29.

The USA will host the first 16 matches across three cities - Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York. The action will then shift to the West Indies for the remaining 41 games.

Guyana and Trinidad will host the semifinals on June 26 and June 27 respectively. The final will be played in Barbados on June 29.

India's full schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup

Wed, 5 June 2024 - INDIA v IRELAND, New York

Sun, 9 June 2024 - INDIA v PAKISTAN, New York

Wed, 12 June 2024 - USA v INDIA, New York

Sat, 15 June 2024 - INDIA v CANADA, Florida

The remaining likely games of Team India

Thur, 20 June 2024 - C1 v A1, Barbados

Sat, 22 June 2024 - A1 v D2, Antigua

Mon, 24 June 2024 - B2 v A1, St. Lucia

Wed, 26 June 2024 - Semi 1, Guyana

Thur, 27 June 2024 - Semi 2, Trinidad

Sat, 29 June 2024 - Final, Barbados

According to the ICC, the event is split into four groups consisting of five teams, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eight phase of the tournament ahead of the knockout semi-finals and final.

India reached the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they lost to eventual champions England. They will look to put their best foot forward after emerging as the runners-up in the ODI edition of the tournament last year.

