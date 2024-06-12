The Indian Embassy or the Consulate General of India in New York hosted Rohit Sharma and company for a reception ahead of their 2024 T20 World Cup match against co-hosts USA on Tuesday (June 11). India's head coach Rahul Dravid and key members of BCCI, including Chairman Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah, also attended the special meet.

Diplomats Sripriya Ranganathan and Binaya Pradhan welcomed the Men in Blue to the event. On the special occasion, skipper Rohit and coach Dravid were seen giving speeches and sharing their experiences. The players, coach, and BCCI officials were offered mementos.

Sharing pictures on X, the official handle of the Consulate General of India expressed its gratitude to Team India for the visit. They also wished the Rohit-led side to win the ICC trophy, writing:

“@IndiainNewYork hosted a reception to welcome #TeamIndia; Cd’A a.i. Amb @ranganathan_sr & Consul General @binaysrikant76 welcomed the team; Captain @ImRo45, Head Coach Mr Rahul Dravid & team members interacted with the Indian diaspora leaders from different walks of life; sincere thanks to entire team @BCCI esp Hon. President Mr Roger Binny, Hon. Secretary @JayShah & Hon.Vice President Mr Rajeev Shukla.”

“This is the 1st time #TeamIndia is playing cricket in New York & first time playing World Cup in the US; Cheering for Team India to go back home with the T20 World Cup!” they added.

Rohit Sharma and company in sublime form in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India are in a purple patch in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue began their campaign against Ireland with a thumping eight-wicket win inside 13 overs. They then beat arch-rivals Pakistan by defending 119 runs, winning the high-octane clash by six runs.

With two consecutive wins, Rohit Sharma and company are at the top of the points table with a better net run rate than the USA, who have the same number of points.

The Monank Patel-led side has also impressed in their T20 World Cup debut. They beat Canada by seven wickets in their opening game by chasing 195. USA then stunned Pakistan with a five-run win in a Super Over thriller. They will look to put their best foot forward against title favorites India.

