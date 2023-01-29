[PICTURES] Olympian Neeraj Chopra interacts with Indian cricketers ahead of ICC Women's U-19 World Cup final

2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra recently visited the Indian dressing room to motivate the players ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup final against England on Sunday (January 29).

The Women in Blue, led by Shafali Verma, have displayed superb form in the competition so far. Apart from the first Super Six game against Australia, the Indian U-19 side have won all their games to reach the final.

Ahead of the summit clash against England, Neeraj had a session with the players and motivated them for the all-important game. The ace javelin thrower, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, shared his experiences with the youngsters. He also posed for a few pictures with the entire squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a few pictures on its social media handle.

"A Gold-standard meeting! Javelin thrower & Olympic Gold medallist @Neeraj_chopra1 interacted with #TeamIndia ahead of the #U19T20WorldCup Final!"

The Women in Blue U-19 side are on the verge of becoming the first women’s Indian team to win a major ICC trophy. Shafali and Co. will look to play out of their skin and bring the trophy home.

"It’s about going out there and enjoying the game" - Indian captain Shafali Verma's message to teammates

Shafali, who has played pressure games in the past, revealed that she has tried to pass on the experience to her teammates. Speaking ahead of Sunday's final against England, she said:

"Haan bahut finals khela hai (Yes, I have played those finals in 2020 and 2022 and seen it all). My experience which I shared with the teammates is ‘it’s about going out there and enjoying the game’."

She further said:

“I also told them that don’t think it is a final, just give your 100 per cent all the time and if you play the final by enjoying the game, then it will go well," she added. "If one plays the final stressfully, then the match will also go in that way. I have said to them to enjoy the match and just believe in themselves and play the game."

Shafali Verma, who hasn't fired with the bat in the last four games, will look to lead the team from the front as her side look to create history at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes