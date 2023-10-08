[Pictures] Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin wives' Ritika and Prithi react to early wickets in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

India captain Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh and Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan were stunned to witness early wickets in the opening World Cup match against Australia. The shocking reactions came as Rohit, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer departed without scoring at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

For the uninitiated, Mitchell Starch provided the first breakthrough as Kishan was caught by Cameron Green in the slips. Josh Hazlewood then trapped Rohit in front of the stumps, dismissing him lbw out. He also got Iyer caught out at cover as David Warner completed an easy catch.

With quick wickets, Australia left India reeling at 2/3 after two overs. With the development, the Indian fans, including Ritika and Prithi, were stunned by the early blows as the stadium witnessed pure silence.

In the pictures shared on social media (via account of Mufa Kohli), Ritika can be seen wearing a printed outfit while Prithi donned the Indian jersey. The duo were accompanied by Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devish Shetty in the stands. Take a look at their reactions:

Ritika Sajdeh (left) and Prithi Narayanan (middle) after Ishan Kishan's wicket.

Ritika Sajdeh (left) after Rohit Sharma's wicket.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recover India from early blows in World Cup match against Australia

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recovered India from early blows against Australia in the 2023 World Cup match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday. The duo recently smashed unbeaten centuries against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue will also bank on Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin with the bat.

At the time of writing, India were 69/3 after 18 overs, with Kohli and Rahul at the crease.

Batting first, Australia were bundled out for 199 in 49.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India, finishing with figures of 3/28, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Hardik Pandya settled for one wicket apiece.

Steve Smith and David Warner produced fighting knocks, scoring 46 (71) and 41 (52). Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with scores of 28 (35) and 27 (41), respectively.

