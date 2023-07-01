[Pictures] “Touchdown Barbados” - Team India reach West Indies ahead of red-ball and limited-overs series

Several members of Team India, including all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shardul Thakur, reached Barbados on Saturday, July 1, before their West Indies tour.

In a picture shared as an Instagram story, Jadeja first dropped a snapshot with Thakur at the Miami International Airport Hotel before reaching Caribbean Islands. The 34-year-old then shared a picture with Ashwin and Thakur after reaching West Indies. He captioned the post:

“Touchdown Barbados.”

Ashwin also dropped a picturesque view from one of the beaches in Barbados to confirm their arrival in West Indies.

The remaining members of Team India are expected to reach WI soon.

The visitors will first play in the two-Test series, which starts at Windsor Park in Dominica from 7.30 pm IST onwards, starting on July 12.

Jadeja will now look to continue his decent form after scalping four wickets and scoring 48 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Meanwhile, Thakur is also expected to continue his heroics as an all-rounder. The 31-year-old recently scalped two wickets and smashed a half-century in the WTC final.

Meanwhile, World No.1 Test bowler Ashwin will be looking to play both Tests after being benched for the WTC final. The all-rounder loves playing against West Indies, having scalped 83 wickets in 11 Tests. The right-handed batter, surprisingly, has also smashed four centuries against WI, including two away tons from home.

The trio will look to ensure Team India begin the WTC championship cycle 2023-25 on a winning note.

Team India squad for Test and ODI series against West Indies

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

The three-match ODI series will be played from July 27.

