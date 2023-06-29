[Pictures] Virat Kohli snapped roaming on the streets of London ahead of the West Indies tour

Virat Kohli, who loves holidaying in the United Kingdom, is spending quality time in England during the three-week break for Team India ahead of the West Indies tour next month.

On Wednesday, June 28, the 34-year-old was seen roaming on streets of London. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt, black sweater, brown pants, and white sneakers with a bag in his left hand. The cricketer opted to stay in Europe after the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He recently traveled to Amsterdam as well.

Check out the pictures below:

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Virat Kohli roaming at London Streets today's morning. 🥹🤍 Virat Kohli roaming at London Streets today's morning. 🥹🤍 https://t.co/7RQXozahy2

For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli, who has over 254 million followers on Instagram, loves walking on the streets. In a recent interview, the Delhi-born batter said that he has not walked in the streets for a long time in India.

Speaking to Star Sports during IPL 2023, Kohli said:

“I have not walked once in India and that is something I miss so badly. During my childhood, our go-to market was Jwala Heri in West Delhi. I used to go there regularly. I would park my scooty and roam over there.”

He added:

“That’s something that I really miss. If someone gives me 12 hours, I would honestly just walk around. That’s a different joy of walking on the road, go whichever shop you want, eat or buy something.”

Virat Kohli included in Test and ODI squads for India’s tour of the West Indies

Virat Kohli has been included in Test and ODI squads for India’s tour of the West Indies in July. The right-handed batter will look to leave his WTC final failures (14 and 49) behind and start afresh in the new WTC cycle (2023-25).

The right-handed batter will next take the field during the two-Test series, which starts at Windsor Park in Dominica on July 12.

The No.3 batter requires just 178 more runs to complete 1,000 runs in Tests against West Indies. He has, so far, amassed 822 runs in 14 Tests against WI, including two tons.

Kohli has already amassed over 1,000 runs against Australia (2,042), England (1,991), South Africa (1,236), and Sri Lanka (1,085).

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

