Pitch invader handed strict punishment after hugging Rachin Ravindra during 2025 Champions Trophy match

A fan who invaded the pitch to hug New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra during the Kiwis' 2025 Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi has been handed a strict punishment. He has been banned from all cricket venues, as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The invader was reportedly carrying a picture of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan leader, Saad Rizvi. After he breached security to invade the pitch and hug Rachin Ravindra during the middle of the match, the invader was presented in court. Rachin Ravindra appeared visibly disturbed by the incident.

“The PCB has taken serious note of the security breach that occurred yesterday when a spectator entered the field of play. Ensuring the safety of players and officials remains our top priority. As a responsible organization, we have engaged with local security agencies, who have committed to increasing security personnel around the field of play at all venues and strengthening access control measures,” a PCB statement read.

“The individual involved was arrested and presented before a court of law today (Tuesday). In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan,” the statement added.

Hosting an ICC event after 1996, the PCB was under pressure after the security breach and took strict action.

“To prevent such incidents in the future, the PCB is working closely with security agencies and venue authorities to review and reinforce security protocols,” the PCB also said.

Rachin Ravindra scored record century against Bangladesh as New Zealand qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

New Zealand faced Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 24. Bangladesh scored 236/9 from their 50 overs after batting first.

In response, New Zealand lost a couple of quick wickets and were in a precarious situation in the chase. However, Rachin Ravindra, walking in at No. 4, scored a century on his Champions Trophy debut.

His 112-run knock off just 105 balls, which included 12 fours and a maximum at a strike rate of 106.67, helped the Kiwis chase down the target eventually in just 46.1 overs with five wickets to spare.

As a result, New Zealand also sealed their spot in the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy with two wins from as many games.

