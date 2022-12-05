"Pitch ko nikalo game se"- Top 10 funny memes after England's sensational win against Pakistan in 1st Test

England registered a magnificent 74-run victory against Pakistan on the fifth day of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Monday, December 5. They now lead the three-match series 1-0.

The visiting side batted first in the contest and piled on 657 in the first innings in just 101 overs with a belligerent batting approach which resulted in four players scoring centuries. Pakistan replied firmly with a more traditional batting approach, scoring 579 in the second innings after playing 155.3 overs.

England then stuck to their aggressive approach, trying to force a result in the match. They raced off to 264/7 in 35.5 overs before Ben Stokes opted for a bold declaration, leaving the hosts with a target of 343 runs across four sessions.

Stokes and Co. bowled according to their plans with attacking fields and mindset. James Anderson (4/36) and Ollie Robinson (4/50) extracted reverse swing with the old ball on the final day and dismissed the stubborn Pakistan middle-order batters to pave the way for an unlikely win for their side.

Pakistan's lower-middle order and tail wagged for a while and frustrated the English team as the day neared its end. However, Jack Leach dismissed Naseem Shah (6 off 46 balls) in the 97th over to help his side register a memorable overseas Test victory.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, England captain Stokes reflected on their performance and said:

"There were a few things you can plan for. But some of the things, you can't plan for. That seems a long time ago, when we were running around (on the eve of the Test with the viral bug). But I've got to give the seamers a lot of credit for turning up."

"We've played 8 or 9 Tests with myself and Brendon [McCullum] in charge. One thing we focus on is ourselves and not the oppostion. We're trying to not second guess ourselves. We're a very exciting team. It was a real opportunity for the talent we've got to go express ourselves."

Fans react after Pakistan lost yet another home Test in 2022

Fans enjoyed an action-packed Test match between England and Pakistan in Rawalpindi over the last five days. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Both sides will next face off in the second Test in Multan, which will commence on Friday, December 9.

Poll : 0 votes