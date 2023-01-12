"Players can't even imagine scoring 45 centuries" - Kamran Akmal showers praise on India's Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal recently showered praise on Virat Kohli after the Indian batter registered 45 ODI hundreds. Kohli scaled the feat in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

Kohli began 2023 in an emphatic manner, scoring 113 off 87 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries and one six. It was his second ODI hundred in as many games as he is slowly and steadily approaching Tendulkar's tally of 49 ODI centuries.

Akmal stated that modern-day players can't think of scoring 45 international centuries across formats, let alone in one format.

"Nowadays, players can't even imagine scoring 45 centuries across formats, but Virat Kohli has scored as many in a single format," Akmal said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. "He has scored 73 international tons so far. He definitely got chances, but he made the most of those chances."

Kohli is in line to leapfrog Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries this year. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star, who notched his 20th hundred at home, also equaled the former Indian cricketer's record for most ODI tons on home soil.

The right-handed batter now has 73 international tons to his name, second most by a batter after Sachin Tendulkar (100).

"The runs haven't dried up" - Kamran Akmal on Virat Kohli's scoring spree

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



#CricketTwitter #indvssl Virat Kohli scored the most centuries under his own captaincy Virat Kohli scored the most centuries under his own captaincy 😎🙌🏻#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/jZzeejzwHd

Kamran Akmal further went on to highlight Kohli's importance to the Indian team, citing his consistent performances in multi-nation tournaments.

"He had scored a century on this venue two-three years back, and now he has rediscovered his form by scoring another hundred," he said. "He performed in the World Cup and the Asia Cup. The runs haven't dried up, which tells how important a player he is for India."

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, failed to back up his century with another big knock as he was dismissed for just four runs in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

He, however, will hope to make up for it in the final ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes