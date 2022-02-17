"Players and fans are excited that they are going to witness a very good series" - Saqlain Mushtaq thanks Australia for agreeing to tour Pakistan

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has expressed his gratitude to Australia for committing to touring the nation next month. The former off-spinner urged other teams to follow in Australia's footsteps, welcoming them with open arms.

Australia will embark on an all-format tour of Pakistan after Cricket Australia finalised the tour following a review all the security measures in place. It will be the men in yellow's first visit to the sub-continent nation since 1998. Meanwhile, it's a massive breakthrough for the PCB, having struggled to convince high-profile teams to play in the country.

Speaking to reporters from Karachi, Mushtaq added that fans are excited to see Australia and Pakistan battle it out. The 45-year old added that Pakistan remain eager to host all cricketing nations.

"I want to thank Australia too that they are coming to Pakistan after 24 years. I am sure players and fans are also excited that they are going to witness a very good series. The whole of Pakistan is with cricket, and everyone wants the teams to come and play here. We welcome the whole world with open hearts," Mushtaq said in a video posted by the PCB.

Meanwhile, Australia's Pakistan tour comprises three Tests, three ODIs and a solitary T20 international. The Test series starts on March 4 in Rawalpindi. Australia won the Test and ODI series on their last tour of Pakistan in 1998, and would hope to replicate their success.

"Wherever they go, they go with full preparation" - Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq underlined the toughness with which Australia plays, but said Pakistan will give their best in home conditions. He said:

"They play tough cricket. Wherever they go, they go with full preparation, and obviously, we have to play tough cricket against them. They had a really good series against England, but they are coming to our territory, and we will give our best."

Australia are the top-ranked Test side, thanks to their comprehensive Ashes series win at home against England. While Pakistan are sixth in the standings, they will fancy their chances of beating the visitors on home soil.

