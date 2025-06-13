Players observe a minute of silence for Ahmedabad plane crash victims ahead of T20 Mumbai 2025 final [In Pictures]

Ahead of the T20 Mumbai 2025 final on Thursday, June 12, players from both teams observed a minute of silence for the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The T20 Mumbai 2025 final was played at the Wankhede Stadium between the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and SoBo Mumbai Falcons.
Earlier on Thursday, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London crashed right after takeoff. During the final, players from both teams wore black armbands as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the accident.
“In light of the tragic plane crash incident in Ahmedabad and in the spirit of solidarity and national sentiments, players from SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, along with MCA officials, observed a minute of silence for the victims. A condolence message was displayed on the big screen before the start of the T20 Mumbai League 2025 Final at Wankhede Stadium, and all players wore black armbands,” an official statement from the league read. (via India TV)
“Our prayers are with the victims of today's crash. Remembering them in silence and solidarity,” a message read on the big screen.
Another heartbreak for Shreyas Iyer after defeat in T20 Mumbai 2025 final
The T20 Mumbai 2025 final saw the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals beat the SoBo Mumbai Falcons by five wickets. The Falcons batted first and posted a modest total of 157/4 after 20 overs.
However, it did not prove to be enough as the Royals chased it down in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Shreyas Iyer, who was leading the Falcons, faced anther heartbreak in a final.
Just nine days earlier on June 3, Shreyas led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB won that match by six runs to lift their maiden IPL trophy.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️