Players observe a minute of silence for Ahmedabad plane crash victims ahead of T20 Mumbai 2025 final [In Pictures]

Ahead of the T20 Mumbai 2025 final on Thursday, June 12, players from both teams observed a minute of silence for the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The T20 Mumbai 2025 final was played at the Wankhede Stadium between the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and SoBo Mumbai Falcons.

Ad

Earlier on Thursday, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London crashed right after takeoff. During the final, players from both teams wore black armbands as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the accident.

“In light of the tragic plane crash incident in Ahmedabad and in the spirit of solidarity and national sentiments, players from SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, along with MCA officials, observed a minute of silence for the victims. A condolence message was displayed on the big screen before the start of the T20 Mumbai League 2025 Final at Wankhede Stadium, and all players wore black armbands,” an official statement from the league read. (via India TV)

Ad

Trending

Players observe a minute's silence ahead of the T20 Mumbai 2025 final - Source: T20 Mumbai League

“Our prayers are with the victims of today's crash. Remembering them in silence and solidarity,” a message read on the big screen.

Ad

Message on big screen ahead of the final - Source: T20 Mumbai League

Another heartbreak for Shreyas Iyer after defeat in T20 Mumbai 2025 final

The T20 Mumbai 2025 final saw the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals beat the SoBo Mumbai Falcons by five wickets. The Falcons batted first and posted a modest total of 157/4 after 20 overs.

Ad

However, it did not prove to be enough as the Royals chased it down in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Shreyas Iyer, who was leading the Falcons, faced anther heartbreak in a final.

Just nine days earlier on June 3, Shreyas led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB won that match by six runs to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️