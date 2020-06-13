Players will be a bit scared whenever cricket resumes, reckons Sunil Gavaskar

In this regard, Gavaskar stated that the England-West Indies series would be an interesting one to watch.

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that there will be an element of fear among players owing to the COVID-19 pandemic when international cricket would resume under new rules and regulations.

In this regard, Sunil Gavaskar said that trust among players would play a significant role as cricket looks to make a successful return under new playing conditions.

"All players will be scared before the matches but if they are tested well before they will be relieved. If there is trust between everybody it will be helpful but if bowlers and fielders start playing with masks on then I won't be able to watch the game. But everybody will be a bit scared whenever the game resumes," Sunil Gavaskar said in the Salaam Cricket 2020 conclave on India Today.

ENG vs WI series will be interesting to watch: Sunil Gavaskar

England are set to host West Indies for three Tests and three T20Is that starts on July 8 with the Test series.

Sunil Gavaskar opined that the series would be interesting to watch as it will be under new playing conditions. The new bio-secured environment will ensure that the game goes on smoothly despite the presence of the pandemic.

"It's going to be tough because we don't know the effects of this virus and how exactly it spreads. We are taking all precautions but it is still spreading. I feel it will be tough to play cricket till at least October. The ENG vs WI series will be interesting to watch and it will show whether we will be able to play cricket or not," Sunil Gavaskar asserted.

No internatrional cricket has been played since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With IPL 2020 already been suspended till further notice, it will be interesting to see how things pan out in the future as far as the game of cricket is concerned.