"Playing for 10 years is really good but not easy in domestic cricket" - Saurashtra’s Chirag Jani after Ranji Trophy triumph

Saurashtra defeated Bengal by nine wickets in the final of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 19. They clinched their second title in the premier domestic competition.

The recent red-ball success comes two months after Jaydev Unadkat's men lifted the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a five-wicket victory over Maharashtra in the final in Ahmedabad. It was their second Vijay Hazare title triumph after 14 years.

Much credit to their recent success goes to all-rounder Chirag Jani. The talented all-rounder has starred with both bat and ball in the team to become a new powerhouse in domestic cricket.

The 33-year-old nailed three perfect yorkers in the penultimate over of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Maharashtra to become the first bowler from Saurashtra to pick up a hat-trick in the 50-over domestic tournament.

Jani was instrumental for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy success as well, amassing 569 runs, including five fifties, while also picking up 15 wickets. The Bhavnagar native was versatile in Saurashtra's batting order as he was slotted into the crease right from opening the innings to No.7.

Jani scored half-centuries in all three knockout fixtures for Saurashtra and stitched crucial 100-plus partnerships with stand-in skipper Arpit Vasavada in crunch moments.

In an exclusive interview to Sportskeeda, Chirag Jani talked about his team's massive achievements at the domestic level, batting at different positions, partnerships with Arpit Vasavada and much more.

Excerpts from Chirag Jani's exclusive interview to Sportskeeda

Q) How do you sum up the entire domestic season for Saurashtra?

Chirag Jani: To become champions is a big thing and very special be it T20, One-Day or Ranji Trophy. If you ask me to select one then I will say Ranji Trophy because it is full of quality cricket. I will give it the most importance. But overall winning the Ranji Trophy is a big thing.

We have entered the finals five times in the last 10 years and won three titles. The only thing that is missing is a T20 trophy (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) in the cabinet. We will win that as well in the future 100%.

Q) What is the mantra of Saurashtra being so successful in domestic cricket?

Chirag Jani: The core of our team if you see the 15-17 players we have. They have been the same since the last five years. There aren't enough changes and we keep rotating among these players.

When there aren't too many changes then the team will obviously get the results. We have too many all-rounders in the squad. A player like Chetan Sakariya can bat well at No.11. Nobody expected Parth Bhut to score a hundred in the semi-final. His century saved the team. So everyone in the lower order has the talent to bat and add meaningful contribution to the team.

Q) You have played under so many captains in your career. Even during this season when Jaydev Unadkat was not available for a few matches, Arpit Vasavada took charge and you'll beat teams like Punjab and Karnataka in knockouts. What's the ideology of the team in such situations?

Chirag Jani: Some players come and some go. When I was small I would wonder what would happen to Indian cricket after Sachin Sir leaves. We can see that now after Sachin Sir has left, there are players who are emerging from young ranks.

If you see the results, Ravindra (Jadeja) was not there, Cheteshwar (Pujara) was not there and even Jaydev (Unadkat) was not there for half a season. See if the team is good then definitely it will win.

He (Arpit) is very calm and has the idea to take decisions on the field since he has been playing for so many years. He gets the team he wants and makes sure to get results out of them.

Q) How do you see your individual growth as a player in the past few years?

Chirag Jani: This was my 10th year in the Ranji Trophy I completed this year. I am very thankful for the support of the Saurashtra Cricket Association and captain.

Playing for 10 years is really good but it's not easy at the same time in domestic cricket. The association backed me during my tough times as well even when I wasn't performing enough.

I have improved my game day-by-day. In the last 4-5 years, I have performed consistently across all formats. My only aim is to improve better as a cricketer, perform well and contribute best for the team.

Q) Has there been any pressure on you given that you play all three formats in a span of 5 months?

Chirag Jani: Nothing like that. Cricket is a game where sometimes you will score and sometimes not. The important thing is how fast you can come back. The management of your mindset involved in your comeback matters. Form is never permanent. The player who makes a quick comeback is considered to have the experience.

I know that I am performing today, but maybe tomorrow I might not. But my only focus is how to get out of that phase. It is very important that I believe in myself and make a case for a comeback. I cannot get into those negative thoughts that I am unable to score.

The experienced players in our team like Jaydev Unadkat and Sheldon Jackson share things about their game and we come back on our own.

Sometimes when you don't get a wicket. my intention is to bowl consistently in the right areas with good balls. It is all about the process you follow.

Q) Would you credit batting at No.3 for your transformation with the bat?

Chirag Jani: I have batted this year in almost all positions. It doesn't matter much on which position I bat and do well. In Test cricket, it is obvious that you get the time to score because it is a long game. Sometimes there were situations where a batter could not get set in a particular position and the management wanted an experienced player to play there. They entrusted me with the responsibility in such cases.

Q) Last year you scored a double-century against Odisha followed by a century vs Goa. Although you have five fifty-plus scores this season, do you regret missing on the three-figure score?

Chirag Jani: Yes I have missed a hundred. It was a bit complicated there but it's ok. We won, which is important and next year I will try to score big. I will improve on things where I lagged this season.

Q) Tell us about the success of your partnership with Arpit Vasavada?

Chirag Jani: I and Arpit have been playing Ranji Trophy for almost similar years now. We have been involved in so many great partnerships as both of us are middle-order batters. Together we have bailed our side out from tough situations.

That partnership (114 vs Bengal in final) was very crucial. We also had one in the quarterfinal (140 vs Punjab) as well in the semi-final (142 vs Karnataka). So consecutively we had three 100-plus partnerships.

We both are now experienced players and we take our games forward by observing the situation. When there is an opportunity to score quickly, we do that. And when it's the time to put your defensive foot on, we adapt to it. So that's understanding between us that helps to put a great score for the team. The team has benefited a lot from this.

Q) Your senior teammate Cheteshwar Pujara recently completed 100 Tests for India. How do you look at his achievement?

Chirag Jani: Playing 100 Test matches for India is a big achievement. He is a legend for Saurashtra and India. Whenever he is free, he plays for Saurashtra. And we learn a lot by observing him.

We enjoy his company whenever he is available and keep learning. We discuss the games sometimes and he shares his experience which helps us to become a better player.

Q) Have you had any mentor whom you go to for advice whenever you are down?

Chirag Jani: For the last two years I have been working with Apoorv Desai and it has made a lot of difference to me. And definitely Sheldon Jackson supports me by every means in whatever situation I am into.

He is like a mentor to me for so many years now and when I have no one, he helps me out. He is more experienced than me, played Ranji Trophy for more years and we are good friends.

One thing about me is that I enjoy the game when there is a tough situation in it. I like to perform very much in tough situations. I don't get the pressure and the process is something I believe in. We play cricket to test our patience and I like the game very much.

Poll : 0 votes