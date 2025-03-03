“Playing 4 spinners is tempting” - Rohit Sharma hints at India playing 11 for IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that there is a possibility that the same combination from the recent win over New Zealand, comprising four spinners, could be deployed against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final. Varun Chakravarthy had come into the side, replacing Harshit Rana, and made a massive statement with a maiden five-wicket haul.

The mystery spinner exploited the sluggish conditions on offer to strangle the New Zealand batters in their pursuit of the 250-run target at the Dubai International on Sunday (March 2). With the spin troika of Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav already settled in the line-up, and Hardik Pandya being reliable with the ball, Team India have the luxury to pursue the option of fielding a fourth spinner in the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma stated that Varun Chakravarthy's performance has urged the think tank to consider the bowling combination, and termed the four-spinner approach as 'tempting'.

"We really need to think, even if we want to play four spinners, how we can squeeze four spinners. We'll think about it, what is the right combination to go with. But it is tempting," Rohit Sharma said during the pre-match press conference (via RevSportz).

"He (Varun) just showed what he's capable of. Now it is up to us to think and see how we can get that combination right. I think he's become more accurate now from the last time he played for India, which was way back in 2021," he added.

Out of the 45.3 overs bowled in the second innings against New Zealand, only eight overs were bowled by seamers. The rest were shared among the spinners, with Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel completing their quota.

"In all three games, the pitch has behaved differently" - Rohit Sharma hits back at unfair advantage claims

Each of India's wins in the Champions Trophy has been marred by claims by select former players and a section of fans regarding the 'unfair advantage'. Due to the hybrid model, the Men in Blue have been playing all of their matches at the Dubai International Stadium, instead of the host nation, Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma stated that just because India have played at the same venue so far, does not mean that they have not had to adapt to the conditions.

"Look, the three matches we played, the nature of the surface was the same. But in all three games, the pitch has behaved differently. This is not our home, this is Dubai. We don't play so many matches here, so this is new for us too," Rohit Sharma said.

"Look, it's a great opposition (Australia) to play against. All we had to do is what we've been thinking about last three games. And we have to approach that game in a similar fashion," he concluded.

India and Australia will play the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Stadium.

