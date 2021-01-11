"Playing the actual game live is where you get nervous"- David Warner still uncertain about his groin injury

David Warner has revealed he is still nervous about his groin injury even though he was passed fit to play the third Test against India. The opener was rushed to the team despite the southpaw admitting he might not be 100% fit.

David Warner only managed scores of 5 & 13 in Sydney and the gamble to play him didn't really work. However, Australia are in the driver's seat to win the third Test. The opener talked about how playing an actual match is completely different to doing fitness tests in training. Speaking to SEN, the 34-year-old said:

"I am (nervous), and I was. It might have been a bit of different circumstances if we were 2-0 up. When you're doing a fitness test at training, it's quite easy to get through that. But once you're out there, it is a different intensity ... playing the actual game live is where you get nervous. I'm trying to sprint as hard as I can. It might look like I'm on a treadmill, but it's quite difficult, I'm hoping I can get through this," Warner said.

Warner suffered the injury in the second ODI against India and missed the first two Tests. The left-handed batsman was seen in clear discomfort when he came out to bat in both the innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

🤫🤫🤫



Welcome back to Test cricket, David Warner...



He chases one from Mohammed Siraj and goes early doors.



He even got a bit of a send-off 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ijfWBYLEWf — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 6, 2021

David Warner praises Will Pucovski

This young man is made of everything that makes our country proud! Will Pucovski today becomes the 460th Australian man to wear the Baggy Green! 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/E1Os6aWSVT — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 6, 2021

David Warner might have have flopped in the Sydney Test, but his new opening partner, Will Pucovski made an impact. Making his debut, the 22-year-old looked assured as he scored a well made 62 in the first innings. Warner was all praise for the debutant and said:

He looks like he's at home. He's obviously scored a lot of runs in Shield cricket. His temperament is awesome ... he's got a bright future ahead," Warner added.

It is clear that David Warner was rushed into the Australian playing XI, especially after the Melbourne defeat. There is only a three-day break between the third and the fourth Test. As a result, Warner will have limited time on his hand to do his rehab and be completely fit for the final match of the series. It remains to be seen if he features in the final Test.