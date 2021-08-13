Playing against India always seems to bring out the best in James Anderson: Zaheer Khan

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan hailed England legend James Anderson after the 39-year-old claimed yet another five-wicket haul to lead his team’s fightback against India on Day 2 at Lord’s. Zaheer opined that Anderson loves playing against India, which is why he has an excellent record against them.

Anderson claimed 5 for 62 in 29 overs as India crumbled from 276 for 3 to 364 all-out. The veteran pacer claimed his 31st five-for, making him the oldest bowler in 70 years to take a five-wicket haul in a Test match innings.

Reflecting on yet another memorable performance from Anderson, Zaheer told Cricbuzz:

“James Anderson knows England’s conditions inside out. But maybe India is his favourite team. His numbers seem to reflect that he really enjoys bowling against India and it brings out the best in him. Big bowlers raise their game against great opponents. It gives the bowler immense satisfaction when he does well against a very good side.”

Praising Anderson, Zaheer added that, if he stays fit, the England legend will continue flourishing at the top level. The former India pacer stated:

"No praise is high enough for Anderson. The kind of form he has displayed in the series so far, if he remains fit, there will be no question marks over his performance. There was some injury scare for Anderson ahead of this Test. But otherwise, there is no scope for any debate. If there is help in the wicket, Anderson becomes that much more dangerous. He can turn around the game at any time by claiming a couple of quick wickets. Even at this age, with the youngsters coming in, Anderson remains England's bowling spearhead.”

Anderson dismissed Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 1 at Lord’s. He had Ajinkya Rahane caught behind with his first ball on Friday and added the scalps of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to complete his five-for.

James Anderson’s love affair with India

Anderson is featuring in his 19th Test against India in home conditions. So far, he has claimed 93 wickets at a stupendous average of 22.75 with five 5-wicket hauls.

Four of Anderson’s five-wicket hauls against India have come at Lord’s. Playing in his fifth Test against India at the venue, he averages 15.72, having claimed 33 wickets.

Overall, Anderson has featured in 32 Tests against India and has 127 scalps to his name at an average of 24.51.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee