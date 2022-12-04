“Playing old fashion way” - Mohammad Hafeez trolls Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter to troll Babar Azam and Co. for their traditional approach against England on Day 4 of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

He reckons the visitors kept pressing hard with an aggressive approach to get a result, while Pakistan continued to play old-fashioned cricket. The statement came after the hosts scored 579 in 155.3 overs in their first innings in response to England’s 657 in 101 overs.

Hafeez tweeted:

“Interesting contrast approach of playing Test cricket from two teams on provided conditions. Team England playing with aggressive & fearless mindset to get a result. On the other hand, team Pakistan is playing old fashion way. Loving it.”

It’s worth mentioning that England declared their second innings at 264-7 in 35.5 overs at Tea on day 4. The Men in Green require 343 to win with four sessions left in the Test.

Pakistan are 24-1 after five overs in their second innings.

“I feel bad for the bowlers” – Ravichandran Ashwin on Pakistan-England Rawalpindi Test

Ravichandran Ashwin has broken his silence on the docile Rawalpindi pitch, which yielded over 500 runs on day 1. The Indian off-spinner said that he feels for the bowlers who were hit for fun.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

“Is this even a Test match? I seriously wanted to tweet about that wicket. But these days, whatever I tweet for fun is also being misunderstood, guys. Imagine being a bowler playing that Test match. Of course, most of them like batters only. Just like how in cinema, character artists only get appreciation.”

He continued:

"I can’t enjoy this match. I feel bad for the bowlers. They are being smashed for fun.”

Ashwin added that they should let the machine bowl on the lifeless track instead of the bowlers toiling out.

“After bowling for 1 or 2 hours, they can make the machine bowl and take a rest. Imagine the opponents are 170 for no loss at Lunch. How can the bowlers peacefully have lunch?”

With four sessions left in the Test, the visitors will look to get a result and dent Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

The hosts must win four Tests on the trot to make the WTC final if they do not win the opening Test. Meanwhile, England are already out of reckoning after losses in the Ashes and against the West Indies.

