"Playing his part in the Jaffer-Vaughan trophy" - Wasim Jaffer hilariously lauds Indian batter for trolling Michael Vaughan amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer and ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan's fun social media banter has entertained fans amid the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara too chimed in to troll Vaughan.

Ad

Pujara's remark came after Vaughan suggested that England would seal the ongoing five-match series 3-1. Making fun of the cricketer-turned-commentator's predictions, the right-handed batter cheekily commented on X:

"Must confess I admire your insights in the studio, but can't say the same for your predictions."

Jaffer hilariously lauded Pujara for trolling his social media nemesis amid the 'Jaffer-Vaughan' Trophy: He wrote in an Instagram post:

Ad

Trending

"Might not be playing in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy but he's playing his part in the Jaffer-Vaughan trophy 😆 #ENGvIND."

Ad

Meanwhile, the five-match Test series between England and India kicked off with the Ben Stokes-led home team claiming a stunning five-wicket win at Headingley, Leeds. They overhauled a daunting 371-run target in the fourth innings, registering the tenth-highest run chase in Test cricket history.

India bounced back from the Headingley drubbing by clinching a historic 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in the second Test. It was the team's maiden win in the format at the venue, and also their biggest away from home in terms of runs.

Ad

With the series leveled at 1-1, a riveting contest is on the cards next. The third Test will be played at Lord's, London, from July 10 to 14.

"It is possible to change. Look at Shubman Gill" - Michael Vaughan slams England batters after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England were in the pursuit of a massive 608-run target in the final innings at Edgbaston. However, they went down without a fight, getting bundled out for 271.

Ad

Michael Vaughan seemed unimpressed by the team's effort with the bat. He cited the example of the Indian captain Shubman Gill to suggest that it was possible for batters to change their approach based on conditions.

Michael Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

"It is possible to change. Look at Shubman Gill. He came into this series averaging 35, and four innings later he averages 42. He has done that because of his mindset and strategy. He recognised that he was vulnerable to the lbw, and that his hands were away from his body.

Ad

"But he has been tighter, and that has allowed him to bat for long periods with greater control, while still putting the bad ball away." Michael Vaughan added.

Gill has enjoyed an imperious run on the tour. He registered scores of 269 and 161 at Edgbaston. He is currently the leading run-getter of the series, aggregating 585 runs across four innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news