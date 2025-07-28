“Playing that spell out was something really special” – Ajinkya Rahane lauds India batter for his fighting knock in drawn ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has lauded opening batter KL Rahul for his gritty 90 in the Manchester Test against England. The Mumbai cricketer credited the batter for showing hunger to score runs and bat with discipline to bail the visitors out of a tough situation in the second innings.
Notably, Rahul shared an 188-run partnership off 417 deliveries with skipper Shubman Gill (103) for the third wicket after the tourists were reduced to 0/2 in the second innings. The fightback came after Ben Stokes-led England took a mammoth 311-run first innings lead.
On Monday, July 28, Rahane said on his YouTube channel:
“2:00 -Kl Rahul, what I liked about him is consistency. He is really hungry for runs and his discipline. 46 in the first innings and 90 in the second innings was really amazing. 90 in the second innings was more special because he had to bat time, batting five sessions to save a Test match for India… Showing that discipline, that hunger, that grit while batting on the crease. Playing that phase out, playing that spell out was something really special.”
“2:30 – As a batsman, it’s very easy to get complacent when you are getting a good start when you are getting a good start, [and] scored a couple of centuries already in the series. From KL Rahul’s point of view, I thought he batted really well to show that hunger and discipline as a batsman; it’s not easy. So, really well done, KL,” he added.
“Getting that partnership was crucial” – Ajinkya Rahane on India duo's fighting display with the bat
Ajinkya Rahane further lauded KL Rahul and Shubman Gill for batting nearly three of the five sessions during their partnership to help India draw the Manchester Test against England. He said in the same interaction:
7:03 – "KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, I thought they batted really well. India were two down in the first over. 310 runs behind… Getting that partnership was crucial. They showed that character, the hunger and determination to bat time, India had to bat five sessions. KL has been batting very well, even Shubman Gill. Both of them have been scoring really heavy runs, big runs for the team, but last inning was really special.”
“I personally enjoyed KL’s batting even though he missed out on a 100, but his 90 was something special. Shubman got his 4th hundred in the series, but I thought this hundred was something special to save the Test match and draw the Test match for India,” he added.
A draw helped the tourists stay alive in the five-match series against England. They are currently trailing by 1-2, with the fifth Test scheduled to be played at The Oval from July 31 onwards.
