"That is the ultimate objective" - Venkatesh Iyer on playing in the Indian Test team

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer made his India debut in the T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand in December last year. He has now been picked for the three-match ODI series in South Africa as well. But for the 27-year-old, the "ultimate objective" is to make an impact in Test cricket for his country.

Speaking to Boria Majumdar on 'Backstage with Boria', Iyer said:

"The objective is not just to get into any team. The objective is to be there and make the team win. Irrespective of the quantum of the performance, but contribute in the side’s victory. That’s what is in my mind and not just getting into any team."

He went on to say:

"I’m not just looking at it from the T20 perspective or the ODI perspective, even in the longer format, I can be an asset to the team and I would like to definitely contribute to the side’s victory."

Asked about his red-ball ambitions, Iyer said:

"That is the ultimate objective. To make India win in the longer format is actually my goal."

"Don't want to just be in squad, want to help India win" - Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer was picked for India after an impressive campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

However, he said that simply representing the country is "not a very special achievement." He stressed that he wants to help India win matches and tournaments. Iyer said:

"0.1 per cent (of India’s population) does get to play for the country, so it’s not a very special achievement. I look at it that way. I did well and then I was in the team. And now I have a task in hand to make India win."

Elaborating on his point, the all-rounder said:

"I don’t want to be the guy who just comes into the squad, I want to make India win. Not just matches, but tournaments as well, and my focus is on that."

Speaking about whether he was aware that he was in consideration for the national team after playing just half a season in the IPL, Iyer said:

"After the IPL, there were rumours of me joining the Indian team or somehow getting into the Indian team. I’d be lying if I said I don’t use social media. I do check a lot of rumours that go around, lot of memes, lot of pages mentioning my name, ‘as per reports’. And that lights a spark in me, it motivates me to do well. If someone is talking about me, why not give them something good to talk about."

Venkatesh Iyer will be hoping to make his ODI debut in South Africa after an impressive run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

