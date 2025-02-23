"Please ask the Indians" - PCB chief's blunt take on Lahore hypothetically hosting India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was recently asked to comment about how he would have felt if the 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan was held in Lahore. Pakistan are the hosts of the ICC event but all the games featuring the Men in Blue will be played in Dubai.

Ad

The decision was made following India's stance of not sending their team to Pakistan due to security concerns. The much-awaited India-Pakistan match is set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Responding to the question regarding the venue of the marquee clash, Naqvi stated that reporters should instead ask the Indian team about what their feelings would be if they were playing in Lahore. The PCB chairman said during a media interaction (quoted by NDTV):

Ad

Trending

"Please ask the Indians what they would have felt if the match happens in Lahore."

Naqvi hopes to see a good contest between India and Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He expressed confidence in Mohammad Rizwan and Co. and emphasized that the board would back the team even if they lost.

"Hope there will be a good match tomorrow. Definitely, our team is fully prepared. I think the team is in form. Whether they win or lose we are with them," he added.

Ad

It is worth noting that the match against India is a must-win one for Pakistan as they look to stay afloat in the tournament. They have a dismal ODI record against their arch-rivals in the last decade, winning just one match since the 2015 World Cup.

"The ICC is organizing the tournament" - Mohsin Naqvi on Indian national anthem playing in Lahore ahead of AUS vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match

Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy match between Australia and England in Lahore on Saturday, February 22, India's national anthem was played for a brief moment. The incident left many fans surprised, given that India aren't scheduled to play any matches in Pakistan.

Ad

Mohsin Naqvi was asked about the blunder during the aforementioned media interaction. Blaming the ICC for the error, he said:

"ICC is organizing the tournament. From our side, we have released 22 Indian fishermen today."

While Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener, India kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback