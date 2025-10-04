"Please don't ask any questions about his fitness" - Ex-Indian star's huge claim as Virat Kohli gears up for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has shut down questions about Virat Kohli's fitness as the latter gears up for international return. Harbhajan referred to the Indian legend as the 'fitness guru', and suggested that he can still rule international cricket.

Ad

The Delhi-born cricketer hasn't played competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final and has been spending time with his family in London. The three-game ODI series in Australia, beginning on October 19, will see his return to international and competitive cricket.

Speaking on Star Sports after the squad announcement on Saturday, the 45-year-old remarked, as quoted by India Today:

"Please, don't ask any questions about his (Virat Kohli) fitness. When it comes to fitness, he's a fitness guru. Everyone follows what he does. Virat Kohli—there's no concern about his fitness. He's fit, probably fitter than many who have played alongside him. In present international cricket, he's probably the fittest guy. That part is over."

Ad

Trending

Harbhajan went on to claim that the veteran retired from Test cricket way too early, adding:

"I am looking forward to seeing Virat Kohli back in action because fans haven’t seen him play recently, and personally, I would like to see him playing this format a little longer because he still has it in him. When he retired from Test cricket, I thought he still had about four or five years left—not just to play, but to dominate in Test cricket. He’s that kind of batter. I’m looking forward to seeing him bat, and he’s going to Australia."

Ad

The 36-year-old retired from Tests, having played 123 matches and scoring 9230 runs at 46.85 with 30 centuries. He is also the most successful Indian Test captain, winning 40 out of 68 games, including no series loss at home.

Virat Kohli holds a strong record in ODIs in Australia

Virat Kohli is currently the third-highest run-getter in ODIs. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Kohli, the former India captain, has a strong record in Australia as far as ODIs go. In 29 ODIs Down Under, he has accumulated 1327 runs at 51.03 alongside five hundreds with a best of 133*.

Ad

The star batter is also only 54 runs away from overtaking Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter in the format.

His most recent outing for the Men in Blue was during the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news