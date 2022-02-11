"Please fix your batting ASAP" - Twitterati react as Virat Kohli gets out for a duck in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Former India captain Virat Kohli's lean patch with the bat continues as he was dismissed for a second-ball duck in the third and final ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Opting to bat first, the home side lost captain Rohit Sharma in the fourth over before losing Kohli within a span of two deliveries. Early into his innings, the 33-year-old tried to glance the ball down the leg from Alzarri Joseph only to find the edge before it landed safely into the hands of wicket-keeper Shai Hope.

Meanwhile, fans were once again highly disappointed with Virat Kohli's poor performance. The wait continues for his 71st international century as the talismanic run-scorer has gone without scoring a ton since November 2019 against Bangladesh.

Here are some of the reactions:

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah #Kohli gone for a blob. Hole he is in gets deeper #Kohli gone for a blob. Hole he is in gets deeper

Manya @CSKian716 Somebody had to do it. Somebody had to do it. https://t.co/nTpMggNOLF

Lavil Saldanha @LavilSaldanha1 Someone please tell Kohli to move on from all this nonsense and rediscover his mojo Someone please tell Kohli to move on from all this nonsense and rediscover his mojo

Prashanth S @ps_it_is It doesn't hurt anymore It doesn't hurt anymore

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Virat Kohli’s wicket hurts more than rejection. That too, a duck Virat Kohli’s wicket hurts more than rejection. That too, a duck💔

Vishal Deshmukh @vishald1290 #INDvWI #Kohli

Indian cricket fans waiting for 71st century Indian cricket fans waiting for 71st century #INDvWI #Kohli Indian cricket fans waiting for 71st century https://t.co/gEDO9Gj8h8

Shreyas Sahoo @imShreyas25



#Kohli Can't see him like this. @imVkohli please fix your batting ASAP. You never know what can happen in the future. You are the Can't see him like this. @imVkohli please fix your batting ASAP. You never know what can happen in the future. You are the 🐐#Kohli https://t.co/vLTreMob6a

With the leadership duties off his shoulders, many expected Virat Kohli to be back to his personal best in the home series against West Indies. However, the talismanic run-scorer has struggled to hit the highway, managing only 26 runs in three innings, with a highest score of 18.

India under the pump after losing Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli early

The hosts were 16/2 in just 3.5 overs, losing both the senior batters early. The onus was thus on Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who were playing their first game of the series after recovering from COVID-19.

However, the senior opener didn't look comfortable at all during his 26-ball stay in the middle. Dhawan failed to time the ball before pushing one away from his body to find the safe hands of Jason Holder.

The Caribbean bowlers have managed to hit the right areas and ask difficult questions but Iyer and Rishabh Pant have managed to keep them at bay.

Also Read Article Continues below

Reeling at 50/3 in 13 overs, India will want them to carry on, forge a big partnership and guide the team to a big total.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee