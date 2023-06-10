"Please stop throwing away your wicket in crucial games" - Fans disappointed with Rohit Sharma after his poor shot in WTC Final

Indian fans were fuming after Rohit Sharma threw away a great start to a poor shot on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval.

Sharma made 43 runs, aided by seven boundaries and a six, when Pat Cummins introduced off-spinner Nathan Lyon to the attack for the first time in the innings. Lyon came around the wicket to the right-hander and got one to straighten from the middle stump.

Instead of playing on the front foot Sharma went for the aggressive option and tried to sweep it to attack the vacant fine-leg area but missed it completely. The Indian skipper took a review, perhaps to check if the ball had pitched outside the leg stump, but Lyon was perfect on all three parameters.

His dismissal left India struggling at 92/2, still almost 350 runs behind the target. Indian fans on Twitter were livid with Sharma as many had hoped that he'd score a century and give them some hope. They expressed their disappointment with the shot selection.

Akif @KM_Akif Hands down Rohit Sharma’s best ever knockout performance since 2007. Hands down Rohit Sharma’s best ever knockout performance since 2007. https://t.co/mjTZguciQf

मृत मूर्ख @ChameroManav Such a disappointing shot by Rohit Sharma. He was going so well Such a disappointing shot by Rohit Sharma. He was going so well😑

SB™🫡 @Shubhaom33 Rohit Sharma grocery ke jab itna bhadiya seedhe bat se khel raha tha to cross batted shot kyu khel di Rohit Sharma grocery ke jab itna bhadiya seedhe bat se khel raha tha to cross batted shot kyu khel di😑

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan The Rohit Sharma we know used to score daddy hundreds for fun after getting set. Now it's just 30s 40s. Sad. The Rohit Sharma we know used to score daddy hundreds for fun after getting set. Now it's just 30s 40s. Sad.

Asha @ashaa_45 Well played Rohit. But he Should have converted the start into a big one Well played Rohit. But he Should have converted the start into a big one https://t.co/V72jftjvIm

Anushanth R @Anushanth_R The chase was going smoothly, then Rohit decided he will try something different. Please stop throwing your wicket away during crucial games ffs. #WTCFinal2023 The chase was going smoothly, then Rohit decided he will try something different. Please stop throwing your wicket away during crucial games ffs. #WTCFinal2023

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma dismissed for 43 in 60 balls.



A good innings by Rohit, he was looking in great touch today, but couldn't carry on. Rohit Sharma dismissed for 43 in 60 balls.A good innings by Rohit, he was looking in great touch today, but couldn't carry on. https://t.co/Cr8R7uUCc8

Rahul Sharma @CricFnatic @mufaddal_vohra Okay, this was an unnecessary attempt to play such a cheeky sweep shot. Even took his eyes off the ball. Very bad shot I must say. Could have easily go on to score big from here. @mufaddal_vohra Okay, this was an unnecessary attempt to play such a cheeky sweep shot. Even took his eyes off the ball. Very bad shot I must say. Could have easily go on to score big from here.

Prasanna @prasannalara Rohit was looking good for a daddy hundred and india was scoring at such a brisk rate , not sure if that shot was really needed in that situation. Rohit was looking good for a daddy hundred and india was scoring at such a brisk rate , not sure if that shot was really needed in that situation.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Lyon coming on to bowl was a crucial event at this stage for both teams. He’s gor Rohit, who was batting superbly, in his first over. Pendulum swings Aus way substantially. India need Pujara ans Kohli to bat through from here Lyon coming on to bowl was a crucial event at this stage for both teams. He’s gor Rohit, who was batting superbly, in his first over. Pendulum swings Aus way substantially. India need Pujara ans Kohli to bat through from here

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Man, what a tame dismissal for Rohit after batting so well. Should have really carried on for a big one. Man, what a tame dismissal for Rohit after batting so well. Should have really carried on for a big one.

𝗭𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗔🏏🇵🇰 @BabarFanGirl56 Indian cricket fans after captain Rohit Sharma dismissal Indian cricket fans after captain Rohit Sharma dismissal 😭 https://t.co/urq0gr7BJ8

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Just when I started hoping…. Rohit gone. Just when I started hoping…. Rohit gone.

whyrat käwhli @anubhav__tweets just when you think Rohit Sharma will save the day, he does something really atrocious, always, that's it for the WTC methinks just when you think Rohit Sharma will save the day, he does something really atrocious, always, that's it for the WTC methinks

Kevin @imkevin149 Can't handle Captaincy

Can't Bat

Can't field

Can't stay fit

Kick rohit sharma out of my beautiful country asap Can't handle Captaincy Can't Bat Can't field Can't stay fitKick rohit sharma out of my beautiful country asap https://t.co/9ntl3k1qBD

Utsav 💔 @utsav045 Dear Rohit Sharma, thank you for breaking my heart again Dear Rohit Sharma, thank you for breaking my heart again 💔 https://t.co/MMVzjzuGKs

memes_hallabol @memes_hallabol Rohit to all indian players right now Rohit to all indian players right now https://t.co/FcO2AIIXc0

Siddhartha Vaidyanathan @sidvee Rohit Sharma gone for 43. Huge ovation from the crowd... for Virat Kohli walking in Rohit Sharma gone for 43. Huge ovation from the crowd... for Virat Kohli walking in

Cheteshwar Pujara goes soon after Rohit Sharma

It got from bad to worse for India as Rohit Sharma's partner in the over-50-run stand, Cheteshwar Pujara, got out soon after.

Although a debatable decision, the skipper's shot was still one he plays often against spinners in Tests. Pujara, however, threw away his start by trying to ramp Pat Cummins' short ball over the wicketkeeper.

Generally, Pujara plays the pull-shot in such situations but perhaps because of the field position tried something he never does which cost him his wicket. Now it will be on the most experienced campaigners, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to build a partnership and take India as close as possible to the near-impossible target.

