"Please stop throwing away your wicket in crucial games" - Fans disappointed with Rohit Sharma after his poor shot in WTC Final

Indian fans were fuming after Rohit Sharma threw away a great start to a poor shot on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval.
Sharma made 43 runs, aided by seven boundaries and a six, when Pat Cummins introduced off-spinner Nathan Lyon to the attack for the first time in the innings. Lyon came around the wicket to the right-hander and got one to straighten from the middle stump.
Instead of playing on the front foot Sharma went for the aggressive option and tried to sweep it to attack the vacant fine-leg area but missed it completely. The Indian skipper took a review, perhaps to check if the ball had pitched outside the leg stump, but Lyon was perfect on all three parameters.
His dismissal left India struggling at 92/2, still almost 350 runs behind the target. Indian fans on Twitter were livid with Sharma as many had hoped that he'd score a century and give them some hope. They expressed their disappointment with the shot selection.
The following are the best reactions:
Cheteshwar Pujara goes soon after Rohit Sharma
It got from bad to worse for India as Rohit Sharma's partner in the over-50-run stand, Cheteshwar Pujara, got out soon after.
Although a debatable decision, the skipper's shot was still one he plays often against spinners in Tests. Pujara, however, threw away his start by trying to ramp Pat Cummins' short ball over the wicketkeeper.
Generally, Pujara plays the pull-shot in such situations but perhaps because of the field position tried something he never does which cost him his wicket. Now it will be on the most experienced campaigners, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to build a partnership and take India as close as possible to the near-impossible target.
