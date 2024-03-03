Plunket Shield 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Otago vs Auckland, Match 15

Wellington overcame Canterbury’s challenge in the 14th game of the Plunket Shield 2023-24 tournament, winning by five wickets. The victory helped them go top of the points table with three wins in five games. They have accumulated 64 points.

Meanwhile, Canterbury moved to fourth in the points table with only a solitary win in five games. They have garnered 44 points.

The 13th game of the tournament between Central Districts and Northern Districts ended in a draw. Central Districts are third with two wins in five games, accumulating 50 points.

Meanwhile, Central Districts are below them with two wins in five games. They have lost one game, while two ended in draws. Central Districts have 50 points in the bag.

The 15th game between Otago and Auckland also resulted in a draw. Otago are yet to earn their first win and find themselves second from bottom with 27 points in the Plunket Shield. Meanwhile, Auckland are languishing at the bottom with 25 points.

Central Districts took on Northern Districts in the 13th game of the Plunket Shield tournament 2023-2024.

Central Districts batted first and managed 427. Angus Schaw played a brilliant knock of 114 off 199. Mathew Fisher was the pick of the bowlers for Northern Districts, claiming 4-100.

In response, Northern District were bowled out for 331. Bharat Popli was the standout batter with a terrific knock of 111 off 203. Henry Cooper amassed 83 off 205. Ajaz Patel picked up seven wickets for 78 runs in 39.5 overs.

In their second essay, Central Districts scored 117-2 before the game was called a draw. Curtis Heaphy remained unbeaten on 58 off 122.

The 14th game of the tournament saw Canterbury take on Wellington at Rangiora. Batting first, Canterbury posted a mammoth total of 526. Rhys Mariu played a stellar knock of 145 off 263.

In response, Wellington amassed 308. Nick Kelly starred with 138 off 201. Gareth Severin made a handy contribution of 61 off 106. For Canterbury, Angus McKenzie bowled a stellar spell of 4-64 in 17 overs.

Nathan Smith ran through Canterbury’s batting line-up in their second essay. He picked six wickets for 36 balls as Canterbury were bowled out for 109.

Nevertheless, Wellington had a massive target of 328 to chase. Muhammad Abbas (110 off 160) and Nathan Smith (75 off 127) helped them reach there with five wickets in hand.

The 15th game of the Plunket Shield tournament saw Otago take on Auckland at the University Oval in Dunedin. Auckland put on a formidable score of 410, thanks to a 123-run knock from Mark Chapman.

Ben Lockrose and Travis Muller both picked three wickets each for Otago. In response, Otago managed 319. Thorn Parkes (67 off 125) and Ben Lockrose (48 off 98) made handy contributions..

Auckland made 295-4 in their second essay, setting up a target of 389 for Otago. Auckland managed nine wickets for 327 but failed to pick the last one as the game ended in a draw.

Dean Foxcroft saved the Plunket Shield game for his team by playing a sensational knock of 174 off 238.

