Plunket Shield 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Knights vs Auckland (Updated) ft. Nick Kelly

A total of three matches were played in Round 6 of the Plunket Shield 2023-24. The 16th match between Wellington and Central Districts at the Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North ended in a draw.

In the 17th match between Canterbury and Otago, the latter chased down the target of 137 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Northern Knights defeated Auckland by 63 runs in the 18th match. Auckland were bundled out for 360 runs in the fourth innings while chasing the target of 424 runs.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 NF Kelly (WELL) 6 11 - 550 138 50 881 62.42 1 4 1 67 8 2 JF Carter (ND) 6 9 1 512 124 64 1032 49.61 1 5 - 53 11 3 GR Severin (WELL) 6 11 - 471 143 42.81 959 49.11 1 3 - 52 4 4 SM Solia (AUCK) 6 11 - 470 206 42.72 998 47.09 1 3 2 62 2 5 WT O'Donnell (AUCK) 6 11 - 426 102 38.72 1021 41.72 1 2 - 51 4 6 DN Phillips (OTAGO) 6 12 1 411 85 37.36 592 69.42 - 4 1 61 3 7 Muhammad Abbas (WELL) 5 9 1 403 110* 50.37 777 51.86 1 1 - 48 0 8 HM Nicholls (CANT) 3 6 1 393 124 78.6 674 58.3 2 1 - 34 2 9 GH Worker (AUCK) 6 11 - 384 72 34.9 727 52.81 - 5 1 47 7 10 GR Hay (CD) 6 10 - 373 115 37.3 874 42.67 1 2 1 50 0

Nick Kelly is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made a total of 550 runs in six games at an average of 50.

Joe Carter has jumped to second place from sixth and has amassed 512 runs in nine innings at an average of 64.

Gareth Severin is still in third place on this list of the batters with the most runs. He has made 471 runs in six games at an average of 42.81.

Sean Solia has moved to fourth position from second and has 470 runs to his name in six matches.

William O’Donnell has jumped to fifth positon with 426 runs in six matches at an average of 38.72.

Brad Schmulian played a fine knock of 186 runs off 257 deliveries in Round 6 of the tournament. He is currently in 13th place and is the second-highest run-scorer for Central Districts.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JA Duffy (OTAGO) 6 11 1240 206.4 43 572 29 6/89 19.72 2.76 42.75 1 1 2 NG Smith (WELL) 5 9 899 149.5 29 446 28 6/36 15.92 2.97 32.1 1 2 3 KDC Clarke (ND) 5 10 900 150 36 532 25 6/45 21.28 3.54 36 - 2 4 AY Patel (CD) 6 11 1405 234.1 49 624 23 7/78 27.13 2.66 61.08 - 1 5 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 4 8 728 121.2 20 361 22 6/60 16.4 2.97 33.09 1 1 6 BR Hampton (ND) 6 11 764 127.2 28 320 20 7/41 16 2.51 38.2 - 1 7 MJ Fisher (ND) 4 8 702 117 20 402 19 6/45 21.15 3.43 36.94 1 1 8 PF Younghusband (WELL) 6 10 1068 178 28 591 19 3/5 31.1 3.32 56.21 - - 9 RL Toole (CD) 6 10 862 143.4 37 433 18 6/90 24.05 3.01 47.88 1 1 10 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 6 12 955 159.1 32 490 18 4/43 27.22 3.07 53.05 1 -

Jacob Duffy has moved to the top of the list from second and has taken a total of 29 wickets in six matches at an average of 19.72.

Nathan Smith has moved to second place and has 28 wickets to his name in five games.

Kristian Clarke has jumped to third place from fifth and has picked up 25 wickets in five games at an average of 21.28.

Ajaz Patel is still the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken 23 scalps in six games at an average of 27.13.

Scott Kuggeleijn has slipped to fifth place from third and has picked up 22 wickets in eight innings at an average of 16.4.

Danru Ferns bagged six wickets for 62 runs in the first innings against Northern Knights for Auckland. He is in 12th place currently on this list.

