Plunket Shield 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington vs Canterbury, Match 3

After the conclusion of the first three matches of Plunket Shield 2023-24, Northern Districts, Central Districts, and Wellington occupy the top three spots in the standings. Northern Knights are first with 20 points, followed by Central Districts with 19 points. Wellington are third in the table with 19 points as well.

Otago, Canterbury, and Auckland are the fourth, fifth, and sixth teams, having lost their opening games. Otago have six points after their match against Northern Districts. Canterbury have four points while Auckland are languishing at the bottom with three points.

Central Districts clinch victory by an innings and 77 runs:

Central Districts secured a comprehensive victory in the Plunket Shield 2023-24 opener, defeating Auckland by an innings and 77 runs.

Batting first, Central Districts posted a formidable total of 509 runs for the loss of 8 wickets before declaring. Captain Greg Hay was the top-scorer with 115 runs, supported by notable contributions from the remaining top-order players.

Auckland struggled in both their innings, managing only 264 runs in their first innings and 168 runs in their second innings, handing Central Districts a commanding win.

Northern Knights secure dominant victory to claim top spot in the standings:

Northern Knights dominated Otago in the second Plunket Shield match. Otago batted first and posted 267 runs in their first innings, with Scott Kuggeleijn leading the Northern Knights' bowling attack with a six-wicket haul.

In response, the Northern Knights amassed a commanding 376-9 in their first innings, thanks to Sandeep Patel's brilliant 145. Facing a significant deficit, Otago struggled once more, managing only 77 runs in their second innings. The Northern Knights thus secured an emphatic innings-and-32-run victory.

Wellington secure commanding win with a 129-run margin:

Wellington secured a comprehensive 129-run victory against Canterbury in the third match. Wellington's first innings total of 325 was achieved with the help of contributions from several batters, including Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, and Muhammad Abbas.

Zakary Foulkes took four wickets for Canterbury, who struggled in their first innings and were bowled out for just 156 runs. Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, and Nathan Smith led the Wellington attack with three wickets each.

In the second innings, Wellington scored 145 runs. Canterbury's batting faltered again and they were bowled out with just 185 runs on the board. Nathan Smith and Ben Sears continued their fine form in the second innings as well, combining for five wickets.