Plunkett Shield 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Canterbury vs Northern Knights, Match 21

The 2023-24 edition of the Plunkett Shield witnessed a total of three matches taking place over the last four days, ending with a result.

Wellington won by an innings and 42 runs against Otago to solidify their position at the top of the points table. The last-placed Wellington secured their first-ever victory in this campaign by 41 runs against the Central Districts (4th with two wins in seven games).

Meanwhile, Canterbury (3rd with two wins in seven games) prevailed over the Northern Knights (2nd with four wins in seven games) by five wickets.

Wellington maintain dominance; Auckland pull off their maiden victory in Plunkett Shield 2023-24

The 19th match witnessed Wellington restricting Otago to 280, with Peter Younghusband taking five wickets. Dale Phillips top-scored with 127 off 203 for the batting side. In reply, Gareth Severin (105) and Younghusband (80) were the top contributors as Wellington posted 421 and took a lead of 141 runs in the first innings.

Thereafter, the experienced Michael Bracewell ran past the Otago batters with figures of 8/41 to help Wellington win by an innings and 42 runs. With this victory, they are at the top with four wins and 87 points.

In the 20th game, Auckland managed to score 240 on the board, with Jock McKenzie (48) leading the charge. Blair Tickner scalped four wickets for the Central Districts side. Then, Tom Bruce (95) and Greg Hay (79) were the top contributors to pave the way for Districts to secure a lead of 100 runs.

Then, Mark Chapman slammed 83 off 68 for Auckland to set up a target of 182 runs. Then, Central Districts were put under pressure by Jordan Sussex (6/46) to get bundled out for 140.

The 21st game saw Northern Knights getting all-out for 235, with Scott Kuggeleijn scoring 65. In reply, Canterbury posted 398 on the board, with Mitch Hay and Cole McConchie scoring centuries each. However, Kuggeleijn shone bright with the ball as well, securing six wickets.

In the second innings, the Knights were limited to 298, with Michael Rae taking four wickets. Then, the Knights sealed an easy chase of 136, courtesy of Chad Bowes (87*).

