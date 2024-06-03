Police snipers deployed in New York stadium to heighten security measures for T20 World Cup – Reports

The security has been beefed up at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium for the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. SWAT teams with snipers have been deployed at several locations on the ground. The local police will oversee a massive operation to complete the competition safely.

According to the BBC, police officers will also be present in civil uniforms inside the stadium. The move came days after ISIS reportedly threatened to target the mega ICC event.

In addition, the park surrounding the ground will be closed to the public on matchdays to avoid air strikes. Fans attending the matches will go through searches in airport style under heightened security measures before gaining entry. The £24 million (approximately ₹250 crore) venue will reportedly be dismantled following the games.

The venue has a seating capacity of 34,000. It will host the first match of the mega T20 tournament on Monday (June 3), when South Africa lock horns with Sri Lanka. A total of 12 games will be played at the venue from June 3 to 12, including the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan on June 9.

India will play their three group games at the venue, including their opening game against Ireland on June 5. The Men in Blue will also play against the USA on June 12. They will play their final group fixture against Canada at Lauderhill in Florida.

“We have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place” – ICC on 2024 T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has promised to deliver a hassle-free 2024 T20 World Cup as the co-hosts USA are hosting the mega event for the first time.

In a statement to BBC Sport, the ICC said:

"The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place.”

It added:

"We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event."

Check out the full list of 2024 T20 World Cup matches here.

