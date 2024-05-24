Full list of commentators for 2024 T20 World Cup ft. Ravi Shastri & Dinesh Karthik

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have revealed a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the USA and the West Indies from June 1 to 29. The list features some big names in modern-day cricket, including World Cup-winning players like Ravi Shastri, Dinesh Karthik, and Ricky Ponting.

The United States of America (USA) will play the opening game against Canada on June 1. Defending champions England will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on June 4. Meanwhile, Team India will play their opening game versus Ireland on June 5. A total of 20 teams will compete in the showpiece event.

2024 T20 World Cup Groups

A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, United States, Canada

B: Australia, England, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

C: Afghanistan, New Zealand, West Indies, Papua New Guinea, Uganda

D: Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands

Check full list of T20 World Cup commentators below:

Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Mel Jones, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Dinesh Karthik, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Lisa Sthalekar, Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody, Wasim Akram, James O’Brien, Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O’Brien, Kass Naidoo, Daren Ganga.

2024 T20 World Cup full schedule

T20 World Cup Group stage

June 1, Saturday

United States vs Canada, 7:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 2) – Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, US

June 2, Sunday

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana

Namibia vs Oman, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 3) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

June 3, Monday

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US

Afghanistan vs Uganda, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 4) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana

June 4, Tuesday

England vs Scotland, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Nepal vs Netherlands, 10:30am (15:30 GMT) – Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, US

June 5, Wednesday

India vs Ireland, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana

Australia vs Oman, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 6) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

June 6, Thursday

US vs Pakistan, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, US

Namibia vs Scotland 3pm (19:00 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

June 7, Friday

Canada vs Ireland, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 7:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 8) – Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, US

June 8, Saturday

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana

Netherlands vs South Africa, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US

Australia vs England, 1pm (17:00 GMT), – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

West Indies vs Uganda, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 9) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana

June 9, Sunday

India vs Pakistan, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US

Oman vs Scotland, 1pm (17:00 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda

June 10, Monday

Bangladesh vs South Africa, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US

June 11, Tuesday

Canada vs Pakistan, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US

Nepal vs Sri Lanka, 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, US

Australia vs Namibia, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 12) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda

June 12, Wednesday

US vs India, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US

West Indies vs New Zealand 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 13) – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

June 13, Thursday

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

England vs Oman, 3pm (19:00 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 14) – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

June 14, Friday

US vs Ireland, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, US

Nepal vs South Africa 7:30pm (23:00 GMT) – Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 15, Saturday

Canada vs US, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, US

England vs Namibia, 1pm (17:00 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda

Australia vs Scotland, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 16) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

June 16, Sunday

Ireland vs Pakistan, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, US

Bangladesh vs Nepal, 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) – Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 17) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

June 17, Monday

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies vs Afghanistan, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 18) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

T20 World Cup Super Eight

June 19, Wednesday

A2 vs D1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda

B1 vs C2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 20) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

June 20, Thursday

C1 vs A1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

B2 vs D2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 21) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda

June 21, Friday

B1 vs D1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

A2 vs C2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 22) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

June 22, Saturday

A1 vs D2, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda

June 20, Thursday

C1 vs A1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

B2 vs D2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 21) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda

June 21, Friday

B1 vs D1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

A2 vs C2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 22) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

June 22, Saturday

A1 vs D2, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda

T20 World Cup Semi finals

June 26, Wednesday

TBC vs TBC, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 27) – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

June 27, Thursday

TBC vs TBC, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana

T20 World Cup Final

June 29, Saturday

TBC vs TBC, 10am (14:00 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback