Full list of commentators for 2024 T20 World Cup ft. Ravi Shastri & Dinesh Karthik

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have revealed a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the USA and the West Indies from June 1 to 29. The list features some big names in modern-day cricket, including World Cup-winning players like Ravi Shastri, Dinesh Karthik, and Ricky Ponting.
The United States of America (USA) will play the opening game against Canada on June 1. Defending champions England will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on June 4. Meanwhile, Team India will play their opening game versus Ireland on June 5. A total of 20 teams will compete in the showpiece event.
2024 T20 World Cup Groups
A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, United States, Canada
B: Australia, England, Namibia, Scotland, Oman
C: Afghanistan, New Zealand, West Indies, Papua New Guinea, Uganda
D: Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands
Check full list of T20 World Cup commentators below:
Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Mel Jones, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Dinesh Karthik, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Lisa Sthalekar, Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody, Wasim Akram, James O’Brien, Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O’Brien, Kass Naidoo, Daren Ganga.
2024 T20 World Cup full schedule
T20 World Cup Group stage
June 1, Saturday
United States vs Canada, 7:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 2) – Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, US
June 2, Sunday
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
Namibia vs Oman, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 3) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
June 3, Monday
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
Afghanistan vs Uganda, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 4) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
June 4, Tuesday
England vs Scotland, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Nepal vs Netherlands, 10:30am (15:30 GMT) – Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, US
June 5, Wednesday
India vs Ireland, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
Australia vs Oman, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 6) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
June 6, Thursday
US vs Pakistan, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, US
Namibia vs Scotland 3pm (19:00 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
June 7, Friday
Canada vs Ireland, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 7:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 8) – Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, US
June 8, Saturday
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
Netherlands vs South Africa, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
Australia vs England, 1pm (17:00 GMT), – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies vs Uganda, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 9) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
June 9, Sunday
India vs Pakistan, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
Oman vs Scotland, 1pm (17:00 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
June 10, Monday
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
June 11, Tuesday
Canada vs Pakistan, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
Nepal vs Sri Lanka, 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, US
Australia vs Namibia, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 12) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
June 12, Wednesday
US vs India, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
West Indies vs New Zealand 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 13) – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
June 13, Thursday
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
England vs Oman, 3pm (19:00 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 14) – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
June 14, Friday
US vs Ireland, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, US
Nepal vs South Africa 7:30pm (23:00 GMT) – Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 15, Saturday
Canada vs US, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, US
England vs Namibia, 1pm (17:00 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
Australia vs Scotland, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 16) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
June 16, Sunday
Ireland vs Pakistan, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, US
Bangladesh vs Nepal, 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) – Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 17) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
June 17, Monday
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
West Indies vs Afghanistan, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 18) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
T20 World Cup Super Eight
June 19, Wednesday
A2 vs D1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
B1 vs C2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 20) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
June 20, Thursday
C1 vs A1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
B2 vs D2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 21) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
June 21, Friday
B1 vs D1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
A2 vs C2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 22) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
June 22, Saturday
A1 vs D2, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
T20 World Cup Semi finals
June 26, Wednesday
TBC vs TBC, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 27) – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
June 27, Thursday
TBC vs TBC, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
T20 World Cup Final
June 29, Saturday
TBC vs TBC, 10am (14:00 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
