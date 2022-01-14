“India lost a bit of plot after the DRS incident; Virat got a bit upset” – Shaun Pollock on controversial LBW

Former South African player Shaun Pollock believes India let the game drift away a bit after the DRS incident involving Proteas captain Dean Elgar.

During the 21st over of the fourth innings, Elgar was adjudged out LBW of Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling by Marais Erasmus, the on-field umpire. However, the Proteas skipper reviewed the on-field decision. Hawkeye showed the ball going over the top of stumps and overturned the on-field decision.

Virat Kohli and other fielders couldn’t believe the technology. Umpire Marais Erasmus as well couldn’t believe that the ball would bounce that high.

Pollock, in his post-day review with Cricbuzz, said that the visitors lost the plot after the event.

“I think they lost the plot for a brief time there.”

He continued, speaking about Kohli’s emotions:

“Virat is emotional captain and that’s often a real positive for the team [because of] the energy he brings. … The team often takes the lead from him. … I think he just got a little bit upset. They thought they have got their second wicket.

Pollock also added that the wicket being that of Dean Elgar made it more emotional, saying:

“It was Dean Elgar who played so well at the Wanderers. He thought, he brought Ashwin in to the attack and it did the trick. They didn’t see it coming [ball going over the top]. It was a tough pill to swallow for them at that time. After that, there was a period of three or four overs, when emotions were high.”

Ironically, India got Elgar out on the last ball of the day, with the help of DRS. Albeit, it was just the Snicko meter that was required on that occasion. Pollock believes the wicket must have given them a bit of hope.

Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik also spoke about Hawkeye being neutral with the host broadcaster, SuperSport. He said:

“Just to set the record straight, the host broadcaster, SuperSport in this case, has nothing to do with that decision. DRS brings their own cameras to do ball tracking and that has shown the ball to go over the stumps. Obviously, all the tempers flaring is up because of emotions attached with the game. … It was a bitter pill to swallow for Indians.”

"There will be a twist in the tale" - Dinesh Karthik expects India to win the Test match

South Africa needed 111 runs to win, with eight wickets in hand at the end of Day 3. The situation, as well as the statistics, both are in favor of South Africa.

Pollock believes that the Proteas have their noses ahead. He said:

“I think, South Africa should win this. The position South Africa is in now, India will need a really good bowling performance. India will feel that they have got off the hook, if they win this game. South Africa will feel like they have let themselves down, if they don’t get over the line. 111 runs to get, with 8 wickets in hand [should be easier]. We are not saying anything for sure, but South Africa’s noses are in front.”

Karthik, on the other hand, expects a twist in the match. He said:

“I genuinely think there is a twist in the tale here. … They [India] will come back a lot more charged, tomorrow. They will know, after that DRS decision, they let the game drift a little bit, which is not something the Indian team is used to.”

Karthik also added that pacer Mohammed Shami will be the key bowler for India tomorrow. He added:

"For a strange reason, I feel, the key man for me will be Mohammed Shami. … I feel, cometh the hour, cometh the man always has been Bumrah, but I feel, tomorrow, Shami will be very special."

Both the experts believe that South Africa winning the game will be an upset considering the competence of both the teams.

