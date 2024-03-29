Pooja Vastrakar's deleted Instagram post on PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders goes viral  

A deleted Instagram post by Indian women's cricketer Pooja Vastrakar, mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some big leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has gone viral on social media.

24-year-old Vastrakar is considered among the most promising cricketers in the current Indian Women's set up. She recently represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

On Friday, March 29, Vastrakar found herself in the news for non-cricket reasons. An Instagram story was shared from her handle and the post mocked PM Modi and a few other members of the BJP party.

A screen grab of Pooja Vastrakar's deleted Instagram story. (Pic: Instagram)

There were mixed reactions to the cricketer's controversial social media post. While some hailed her for boldly sharing her views, a few criticized her and even called for her sacking from the Indian team. Others took a dig at the bowling all-rounder over the deleted post and claimed that she will now say that her account was hacked.

Pooja Vastrakar's performance in WPL 2024

Vastrakar had a disappointing season for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024. She played nine matches in the women's T20 league, but only managed to pick up five wickets.

The right-arm pacer went wicketless in the first three matches before registering figures of 2/14 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru. Vastrakar claimed the wickets of Richa Ghosh (7) and Sophie Molineux (12) as Mumbai Indians thumped RCB by seven wickets, chasing down a target of 132 with ease.

Vastrakar claimed one wicket each in her next three games, against Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG). She picked up the big wicket of Ashleigh Gardner (1) in the match against Gujarat, but proved very expensive, going for 45 runs in her four overs.

Vastrakar was expensive in Mumbai Indians' last league clash against RCB as well, conceding 26 runs in three overs, without claiming a wicket. She failed to make an impact in the Eliminator as well against the same franchise. The bowler gave away 21 runs in three overs, without picking up a wicket.

RCB stunned Mumbai Indians by five runs in the Eliminator to knock them out of WPL 2024. Vastrakar was stumped for 4 off Asha Sobhana's bowling as Mumbai Indians slumped in a chase of 136.

