"Poor guy, what can he do?" Mudassar Nazar questions PCB for appointing Shan Masood as Test captain

Former Pakistan batter Mudassar Nazar has sympathized with Shan Masood over being made Test captain despite not warranting a regular place in the side. Nazar observed that PCB somehow tried to make Masood the captain in the previous regime too.

With Babar Azam resigning as skipper across formats after the 2023 World Cup, PCB installed Masood as Test captain, while Shaheen Shah Afridi took charge of the T20I side.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, the former opener recognized that the ongoing Australia tour has been hard on Masood. The 67-year-old questioned the decision to appoint the southpaw as captain, elaborating:

'I have observed efforts being made for a while now to somehow accommodate him in the team and later make him captain. This happened in Najam Sethi's era, and now under Zaka Ashraf, the same is happening.

"Poor guy, what can he do? He was made captain on such a challenging tour when there was no place for him in the team. He was made captain during such a difficult series when there was no spot for him in the team."

The 34-year-old managed only 32 runs in the opening Test against Australia, including a single figure in the second innings. Pakistan tumbled to a 360-run loss at the venue, going 1-0 down in the series.

"He chases the ball" - Mudassar Nazar on Babar Azam's Test performance

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Reflecting on Babar Azam's failures in Perth, Mudassar Nazar reflected that both were wicket-taking deliveries, adding:

"The performance of Babar in Tests is quite different from his ODI and T20 performances. Although, he is an excellent Test batsman, but he chases the ball a little [in Tests].

"In Perth Test, he faced both deliveries that would have gotten any batter out, and there was nothing he could do about it. It was that sort of a pitch that anyone can get out at any time."

Babar made 21 from 54 balls in the first innings before being caught behind off Mitchell Starc, and made just 14 runs from 37 deliveries in the second innings. Australia and Pakistan will next lock horns in the second Test at the MCG, beginning on December 26th.

