“Potentially the flattest on Day 1” - Steve Smith on Ahmedabad pitch for IND vs AUS 4th Test

Steve Smith reckons that the Ahmedabad pitch will be the flattest track ahead of the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which starts on Thursday, March 9. The stand-in Australian captain, however, warned that the pitch could crack to assist the spinners as the day progresses.

Speaking to reporters, Smith said:

"Looks like probably of the four wickets we've seen so far, potentially the flattest on Day 1."

He added:

"Having said that, it's I think 38 degrees out there at the moment, it's pretty hot. Looks like it'll dry out as the day goes on. One of the groundsmen said they might be watering it again today.

"So yeah, we'll wait and see but in terms of the day before, it certainly looks like it's likely to do less on Day 1 than we've seen so far.”

Steve Smith hinted that Australia would opt to bat and score a big total if they win the toss. He said:

“There might be opportunities for bigger totals on this wicket.”

The 33-year-old will look to ensure Australia level the series 2-2 after guiding them to a nine-wicket win against India in Indore.

“We’ve never complained on anything about the wickets” – Steve Smith

Steve Smith replied smartly when questioned about the pitches in the last three Tests. He clarified that, unlike the Australian media, the visiting team has not complained about the tracks on offer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On this, he said:

"We can only play what's in front of us and it's been those types of wickets where if you get up over 200 even it's been a decent total. We're not fussed or anything, we've never complained or anything about the wickets, we go out and play.”

He continued:

"I've said personally I enjoy playing on these types of wickets. It's good fun, there's something always happening and I prefer to play on that than a genuine road.”

Steve Smith further agreed with India head coach Rahul Dravid that even 70s would be a decent score on these tracks. He said:

"On these wickets, that we're playing on, the 70s and 80s are winning you games of cricket as we've seen. Even quick-fire 30s can change momentum like we saw from Shreyas Iyer in the second innings in the last game… those little cameos can be important in low-scoring games."

On the personal front, the right-hander will look to finally deliver in the fourth Test after managing just 97 runs in the last three Tests at an average of 24.25.

