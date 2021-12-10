"Practice of planting the national flag into the ground has united us all"- Shadab Khan

Pakistan's premier spinner Shadab Khan has said the practice of hoisting the national flag on the ground during net sessions has united the Men in Green. The 23-year-old mentioned that head coach Saqlain Mushtaq had initiated the practice in the Pakistan camp.

A massive political controversy has erupted over this flag planting practice in the recently concluded Bangladesh-Pakistan series. Bangladesh fans tagged the move as a 'political message' ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence.

Speaking on the matter, Shadab Kahan told Geo News:

"The national flag reminds us that we need to play our hearts out for our country, the same country which got its independence due to countless sacrifices from our elders. This practice of planting the national flag into the ground has united us all."

#BANvPAK Different countries have come to #Bangladesh innumerable times, many matches have been played by practicing.But neither party needed to practice burying their national flag on the ground.But why did #Pakistan do that...What does it indicate? Different countries have come to #Bangladesh innumerable times, many matches have been played by practicing.But neither party needed to practice burying their national flag on the ground.But why did #Pakistan do that...What does it indicate?#BANvPAK https://t.co/bxUyTq5K1s

Speaking about the T20 World Cup 2021, which was held in the UAE, the leg-spinner divulged that Pakistan had gained a lot of momentum from the event.

"We got a lot of momentum from the World Cup, which has united the team into a single unit. It is the reason why we were able to win all the matches in the T20 and Test series in Bangladesh," Shadab Khan stated.

The Men in Green were in red-hot form during the T20 World Cup, winning all their respective group matches. However, they fell short against the Aussies in the semifinals.

Players ready to lay down their lives for Babar Azam: Shadab Khan

Pakistan v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021.

Pakistan cricket team's vice-captain Shadab Khan heaped praise on skipper Babar Azam for inspiring the team. He opined that the side would even "lay down their lives" for Azam.

"People are ready to lay down their lives for a leader who is always there to support them," Shadab explained.

Khan lauded Azam for stimulating the team to gel into a single unit and motivating every individual to perform to the best of their abilities.

"The decisions he takes point towards the fact that he is an impressive leader," noted Shadab.

Shadab will be in action during the upcoming white-ball series between Pakistan and West Indies. The Asian nation will host the Caribbean team for three T20Is and ODIs.

The first T20I will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 13.

