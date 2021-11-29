"India have to find the right pace that will get the most out of this wicket" - Pragyan Ojha on how bowlers can pick wickets in final Day of India vs New Zealand Test 

Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha outlined the importance of varying the pace and finding the right range to pick wickets on the fifth day of the first Test match. The final day surface at Kanpur has been rather lifeless, with minimal help for the bowlers.

The pitch showed some life towards the end of previous day's play. However, the overnight pairing of Tom Latham and William Somerville played out the entire first session without much disruption. Ojha noted that things could change when a new batsman is at the crease. While speaking on Cricbuzz, Ojha said:

"India bowled really well but they have to find the right pace that will get the most out of this wicket. We saw that when the spinners were varying their pace, the wicket was behaving when compared to bowling at a similar pace throughout. This is such a pitch where nothing seems to be happening when set batsmen are playing, but all of a sudden it looks like it is doing something when a new batsman plays."

The Indian bowling unit, especially the spinners, have managed to keep the run scoring in check but failed to create wicket-taking chances.

When intent changes, the game changes: Ojha

New Zealand did not lose a single wicket in the first session of the final day. They lost one wicket after lunch and are currently batting at 107 for the loss of two wickets. This leaves all of the potential results still possible.

Ojha noted that the Kiwis will try to up the ante in the second session at one time or the other. Ojha added:

"First session is usually played cautiously so that the platform is set. But the Second session would be interesting because NZ batsmen will try to score runs as well because the win will be back on their minds. When intent changes, the game changes."

They require 177 runs in two sessions. A minimum of 91 overs has been scheduled to bowl on the final day, but the waning light at Kanpur towards the end of the day's play could factor in as well.

Edited by Diptanil Roy