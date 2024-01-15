Pragyan Ojha picks his preferred Indian spinners for the 2024 T20 World Cup, no place for Kuldeep Yadav

Pragyan Ojha has picked Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel ahead of Kuldeep Yadav as his preferred three spinners in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Jadeja is not part of the Men in Blue's squad for the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan and has potentially been given a break ahead of the upcoming five Tests against England. Kuldeep, who is part of the squad, wasn't part of the playing XI for the first two games, with the hosts opting to go with Bishnoi, Axar and Washington Sundar as their three spinners.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Ojha was asked about the number of spinners he wants in the T20 World Cup squad and who they should be. He responded:

"Three for me. No. 1 Ravindra Jadeja - he carries a lot of experience. After that, (Ravi) Bishnoi for me. The third is Axar Patel, considering the cleverness he shows."

The former India spinner praised Axar for his match-winning ability with both bat and ball, saying:

"The way he bowls and bats, he is also a match-winner. Whenever he has the bat or ball in his hand, he makes the match for you."

Axar has been the Player of the Match in three of his last four T20Is, including Sunday's game in Indore against Afghanistan. The spin-bowling all-rounder was the Player of the Match in the last two T20Is against Australia but wasn't picked in the shortest format for the South African tour, with Jadeja chosen ahead of him and also being named the vice-captain.

"Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel for sure" - Suresh Raina on his preferred 2 spinners in India's playing XI in 2024 T20 World Cup

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 58 wickets in 34 T20Is. [P/C: Getty]

Suresh Raina chose Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel as his preferred two spinners in India's playing XI when asked about the same. He said:

"Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel for sure. I feel Yuzvendra Chahal is another option, depending on how he does this year in the IPL. The way he releases the ball, he is a different type of match-winner."

The former India all-rounder added that Yuzvendra Chahal could come into contention if he performs well in IPL 2024. He stated:

"Sanju Samson used him very well for Rajasthan. He was bowling the 17th over as well and was the highest wicket-taker too (in IPL 2022). I feel if Yuzi Chahal does well in this IPL, he should also come in the World Cup."

Chahal is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He has accounted for 96 dismissals in 80 games at an acceptable economy rate of 8.19.

